Burna Boy Foundation Transforms Cheshire Home for Physically Challenged in Rivers State

The Burna Boy Foundation, in a heartwarming collaboration with the REACH Foundation Nigeria, has recently unveiled the newly renovated Cheshire Home in Borikiri, Port Harcourt. This initiative aims to provide improved accommodations for physically challenged individuals, showcasing a significant commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the less fortunate in society.

In July 2023, the deteriorating state of Cheshire Home, which has been a sanctuary for the physically challenged in Rivers State, caught the attention of the Burna Boy Foundation. Recognizing the urgent need for intervention, the foundation partnered with the REACH Foundation Nigeria to breathe new life into the facility. The renovation project was not just about upgrading the physical structure but also about restoring hope and dignity to its residents.

During the unveiling of the remodeled facility, Halliday Floretta, the Chairperson of the REACH Foundation Nigeria, emphasized the project as a manifestation of love for humanity. The initiative was praised for connecting those willing to give with those in dire need, thereby actualizing a vision of kindness and support.

Community Impact and Future Plans

Burna Boy, the Grammy Award-winning Afro-fusion artist behind this philanthropic gesture, although not present, was represented by his father, Samuel Ogulu. He expressed immense pride in the project, highlighting it as a step towards supporting the needy in society. This renovation marks one of several projects undertaken by Burna Boy to give back to the community, with promises of more to come.

The event also saw commendations from Austine Opara, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who applauded Burna Boy's efforts. Opara called on the government to recognize the singer's contributions to society by naming an art theatre after him, further cementing his legacy of service to humanity.