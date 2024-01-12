en English
Business

Build-A-Bear Workshop Unveils SKOOSHERZ, A New Line of Huggable Plush Friends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Build-A-Bear Workshop Unveils SKOOSHERZ, A New Line of Huggable Plush Friends

Build-A-Bear Workshop, the beloved company that has been adding a little more heart to life for years, has announced a new addition to their product line. In line with the upcoming National Hug Day, the company has introduced a collection of plush toys that are not just adorable but also designed to promote emotional and physical well-being. Called SKOOSHERZ, these spherical, ultra-soft characters provide a comforting ‘skoosh’ when hugged, thanks to their extra huggable stuffing.

The Birth of SKOOSHERZ

The birth of SKOOSHERZ is not merely a commercial venture. The product is the result of careful research suggesting that hugging can lead to an increase in oxytocin levels, promoting mental and physical well-being. The concept is in perfect alignment with Build-A-Bear Workshop’s mission, which is to ‘add a little more heart to life.’ It aims to amplify the benefits of a comforting, warm hug beyond the immediate feel-good factor.

Meet the SKOOSHERZ

The initial SKOOSHERZ collection features five fan-favorite characters from Build-A-Bear. These include a new version of the Toy of the Year finalist, the Axolotl, reimagined in a round, extra huggable form. The characters are not only irresistible to look at but also offer optimal squishing and hugging benefits. More collectible versions are expected to be released throughout the year, expanding the SKOOSHERZ family.

National Hug Day Celebration

In celebration of National Hug Day, Build-A-Bear is running a special promotional offer at select workshops and online. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase a SKOOSHERZ toy at a special price when they buy another make-your-own furry friend. This promotion seeks to make the benefits of a ‘skoosh’ more accessible to a broader audience.

The introduction of SKOOSHERZ is more than just the launch of another product line. It represents the company’s commitment to promoting emotional well-being and its continuous effort to innovate. With nearly 500 interactive retail locations and a robust online presence, including a 3D Workshop and an adult-focused online community, Build-A-Bear Workshop continues to expand its brand beyond retail through Build-A-Bear Entertainment and various licensing agreements.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

