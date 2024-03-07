Bucyrus Schools Honor Legacy of Kindness: Stoney Kind Kids Awards Inspire Community

In an inspiring act of community and memory, Bucyrus Secondary and Elementary School students were recently awarded the Stoney Kind Kids award, a tribute to the late Chuck Stone's legacy of kindness. Initiated by Stone's family, the award not only celebrates students' kind actions but also aims to perpetuate a culture of goodwill within the community.

Remembering Chuck Stone: A Legacy of Kindness

Chuck Stone, remembered for his profound impact on the Bucyrus community through coaching and volunteering, passed away in January 2022. His family, seeking to honor his memory and the values he embodied, introduced the Stoney Kind Kids award.

Distributed monthly, the award recognizes students in both Bucyrus Secondary and Elementary Schools who exemplify kindness, a trait Chuck Stone passionately advocated for. Alongside titles, awardees receive 'I'm a kind kid' T-shirts, featuring a caricature of Chuck Stone, and Subway gift cards, symbolizing the community's support for this initiative.

Stoney Kindness Fund: Investing in Future Kindness

The Stone family's commitment to fostering kindness extends beyond the monthly awards. The establishment of the Stoney Kindness Fund at the Community Foundation for Crawford County signifies a long-term investment in the community's youth. Starting with contributions collected at Chuck Stone's funeral, the fund has grown to approximately $24,500.

Upon reaching the $25,000 mark, the fund will be endowed, enabling the Bucyrus City Schools to benefit annually. This financial support will assist students in various needs, from career orientation tools to personal hygiene products, ensuring Chuck Stone's legacy influences future generations.

The Ripple Effect of Kindness

The Kind Kids award and the Stoney Kindness Fund are more than mere gestures of remembrance; they are catalysts for a kinder community. By recognizing and rewarding acts of kindness, the Stone family initiates a ripple effect, encouraging others to spread goodwill. This initiative also serves as a reminder that kindness can significantly impact individuals and communities alike, a lesson Chuck Stone lived by. As Bucyrus City Schools and the broader community continue to embrace these efforts, the legacy of Chuck Stone and the values he stood for will undoubtedly endure.

The Stoney Kind Kids award and the Stoney Kindness Fund represent a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community and kindness. By honoring Chuck Stone's memory in this unique way, his family not only keeps his spirit alive but also instills a lasting legacy of compassion and generosity in Bucyrus and beyond.