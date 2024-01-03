Bucks County’s ‘Vows and Valentines’: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

Valentine’s Day in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will be a day of love and commitment as the county prepares for its third annual “Vows and Valentines” event. Set to take place at the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown, the event allows couples to exchange or renew their vows free of charge. More than a simple ceremony, the event provides bridal flowers, boutonnieres, a professional photographer and videographer, live music, and a catered lunch.

Registration and Deadlines

Couples wishing to participate in this unique celebration of love are required to start and submit their marriage applications online. Additionally, they are to provide a brief biography by January 31, and must have secured their marriage license by February 7. The straightforward process is designed to ensure that every couple can have their special day without the burden of excessive costs or complex procedures.

Weddings for Heroes

The “Vows and Valentines” event is a part of the wider Bucks County Clerk of Orphans’ Court’s “Weddings for Heroes” program. Previously, this program has focused on honouring veterans and first responders. Yet, this Valentine’s Day event opens the doors to all couples who wish to declare or reaffirm their love.

Community Support and Donations

While all the services provided during the event are complimentary, the program is heavily reliant on donations from individuals and local businesses. Many businesses offer their professional services for free or at discounted rates to support this community event. Those interested in helping can reach out to Rachel Landsberg for more information. Such generosity ensures that every couple can experience their dream wedding or vow renewal ceremony without financial strain.