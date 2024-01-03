en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Bucks County’s ‘Vows and Valentines’: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Bucks County’s ‘Vows and Valentines’: A Celebration of Love and Commitment

Valentine’s Day in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will be a day of love and commitment as the county prepares for its third annual “Vows and Valentines” event. Set to take place at the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown, the event allows couples to exchange or renew their vows free of charge. More than a simple ceremony, the event provides bridal flowers, boutonnieres, a professional photographer and videographer, live music, and a catered lunch.

Registration and Deadlines

Couples wishing to participate in this unique celebration of love are required to start and submit their marriage applications online. Additionally, they are to provide a brief biography by January 31, and must have secured their marriage license by February 7. The straightforward process is designed to ensure that every couple can have their special day without the burden of excessive costs or complex procedures.

Weddings for Heroes

The “Vows and Valentines” event is a part of the wider Bucks County Clerk of Orphans’ Court’s “Weddings for Heroes” program. Previously, this program has focused on honouring veterans and first responders. Yet, this Valentine’s Day event opens the doors to all couples who wish to declare or reaffirm their love.

Community Support and Donations

While all the services provided during the event are complimentary, the program is heavily reliant on donations from individuals and local businesses. Many businesses offer their professional services for free or at discounted rates to support this community event. Those interested in helping can reach out to Rachel Landsberg for more information. Such generosity ensures that every couple can experience their dream wedding or vow renewal ceremony without financial strain.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

By Momen Zellmi

Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

By Momen Zellmi

Egypt's Labor Minister Declares Paid Christmas Holiday for Private Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

Maintaining and Refreshing Winter Outerwear: Expert Advice

By Safak Costu

Papa Johns Rolls Out 60% Off Pizza Promotion, Includes New Vegan BBQ ' ...
@Food · 4 mins
Papa Johns Rolls Out 60% Off Pizza Promotion, Includes New Vegan BBQ ' ...
heart comment 0
Stanley Tumblers: A Dwindling Trend or a Stepping Stone for New Fads?

By Hadeel Hashem

Stanley Tumblers: A Dwindling Trend or a Stepping Stone for New Fads?
Latin Soul: A New Culinary Venture Opens its Doors in Staunton

By BNN Correspondents

Latin Soul: A New Culinary Venture Opens its Doors in Staunton
Renowned Designer Tuan to Host Star-Studded Fashion Show

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Renowned Designer Tuan to Host Star-Studded Fashion Show
Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing
Latest Headlines
World News
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
25 seconds
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
42 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
43 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
55 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
59 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
1 min
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
1 min
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
1 min
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
2 mins
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app