Buckingham Palace Finally Moves Harry and Meghan to Royal Website's Bottom Tier

Buckingham Palace's recent reshuffle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's status on its official website has stirred the pot, with royal expert Angela Levin critiquing the delay in their 'downgrade'. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, now find their profiles relegated to the bottom of the 'Members of the Royal Family' tab, sharing space with Prince Andrew. This move signifies a formal acknowledgment of their altered role within the royal family hierarchy, sparking discussions on the implications of such a change.

Website Update Sparks Controversy

The modification of the royal website involved merging Harry and Meghan's separate sections into a single page, significantly editing and abbreviating their biographies. This adjustment did not go unnoticed, drawing attention to their changed status within the Royal Family. Royal biographer Angela Levin expressed her views on the matter, stating that Buckingham Palace should have acted sooner to reflect the Sussexes' current non-working royal status. Levin's comments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family and their use of royal titles in their new ventures.

Commercial Ventures and Public Image

The timing of the website's update coincides with Meghan Markle's announcement of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and the launch of a new cooking show on Netflix. Criticism has been leveled at the couple for leveraging their royal titles for commercial gain, with Levin specifically pointing out Meghan's intent to sell products under the royal moniker. This controversy underscores the complex dynamics at play as Harry and Meghan navigate their public image and business interests post-royal exit.

The downgrading of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the royal website marks a significant moment in the couple's ongoing saga with the British monarchy. It raises questions about the future relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, especially in light of their attempts to carve out a new identity and role for themselves on the global stage.