Buckhurst Lodgeside Café: A Beloved Greater Manchester Refreshment Spot Forced to Close

Losing a Beloved Refreshment Spot: Buckhurst Lodgeside Café Forced to Close

Advertisment

In the heart of Greater Manchester, nestled in the picturesque Cheesden Valley, lies a café that has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Established in 2020, Buckhurst Lodgeside café has become a treasured respite for ramblers and nature enthusiasts seeking solace and sustenance in the valley's tranquil beauty. However, on this Valentine's Day, 2024, the café announced an unexpected closure, leaving its patrons in dismay.

Unexpected Notice from the Landlord

The café's owner, Donna McHugh, shared the devastating news on social media earlier today. A notice served by the landlord has forced the closure of Buckhurst Lodgeside café, a place that has offered coffee, food, and a warm smile to all who ventured into the valley.

Advertisment

Donna expressed her sadness and gratitude towards her loyal customers, who have supported the café since its inception. Initially starting as a pop-up, the café became a permanent fixture in the valley, offering refreshments to those walking along Cheesden Brook, a popular route between Bury and Rochdale.

A Community in Mourning

The announcement of the café's closure has garnered over 500 heartfelt comments on its Facebook page, with patrons expressing their sorrow and appreciation for the cherished memories created at Buckhurst Lodgeside.

Advertisment

"This is such sad news," wrote one patron. "The café has been an integral part of our family walks, and your team's warmth and hospitality made every visit special. You will be greatly missed."

Another patron shared, "Buckhurst Lodgeside has been the perfect spot for us to recharge and connect with nature. Your delicious offerings and beautiful surroundings will always hold a special place in our hearts."

A Change in the Valley's Landscape

Advertisment

As the news of Buckhurst Lodgeside's closure spreads, the community mourns the loss of a beloved establishment that has brought people together in the shared appreciation of the valley's natural beauty.

The café's closure marks a significant change in the landscape of Cheesden Valley, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for this picturesque corner of Greater Manchester.

As we bid farewell to Buckhurst Lodgeside, we are reminded of the importance of supporting our local businesses and cherishing the connections they foster in our communities.

In the face of this loss, we find solace in the memories and friendships that have blossomed in the café's cozy confines, and we hope that the spirit of Buckhurst Lodgeside will live on in the hearts of all who visited.