Bryan Woman Celebrates Early Mortgage Payoff, Triumphs Over Cancer with Habitat for Humanity's Help

In a heartwarming display of resilience and community support, Mrs. Mae McCoy of Bryan, Texas, has successfully paid off her 20-year Habitat for Humanity mortgage in just 19 years, all while battling and overcoming breast cancer. This milestone not only marks a significant personal achievement for McCoy but also highlights the impactful work of Habitat for Humanity in the Bryan-College Station area, where over 315 homes have been built for families in need.

The Journey to Homeownership

Mrs. Mae McCoy's journey with Habitat for Humanity began in 2005 when she moved into her new home, thanks to the organization's mission to provide strength, stability, and independence through shelter. The path to homeownership required dedication and hard work, with McCoy noting, "You volunteer and help others with their home and then when you get started on your home, they come and help you." Her commitment to the process, including doubling up on payments and never missing a due date, allowed her to achieve early mortgage payoff, a feat she accomplished amidst a challenging battle with breast cancer.

Overcoming Adversity

McCoy's story is not just one of financial achievement but also of remarkable personal strength. Through 32 rounds of radiation and 36 rounds of chemotherapy, she remained steadfast in her goal to become mortgage-free. Her victory over cancer, coupled with the newfound financial freedom of not having to worry about monthly mortgage payments, underscores the incredible resilience and determination she possesses. McCoy's experience serves as an inspiration and testament to the support system Habitat for Humanity provides, extending beyond the construction of homes to fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Building Futures

As Habitat for Humanity continues to build homes and hope in the Bryan-College Station area, stories like Mrs. Mae McCoy's emphasize the transformative impact of the organization on individuals and families. Mario Trevino, Director of Homebuyer Services at Habitat for Humanity, highlights the program's role in enabling lower-income families to achieve homeownership, which in turn contributes to better educational and health outcomes for children. McCoy's advice to prospective homeowners is clear: "You don't have to have a whole lot of money, but you got to put the work in. And I did that." Her story is a powerful reminder of the opportunities and support available to those willing to invest in their futures through hard work and community engagement.

As Mrs. Mae McCoy looks forward to her future with no mortgage payments and a life free from cancer, her journey with Habitat for Humanity stands as a beacon of hope and a model of empowerment. It is a narrative that not only celebrates her achievements but also the collective efforts of a community dedicated to lifting each other up in times of need.