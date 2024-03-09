Brunei Royalty Explores Historic Kyoto: Imperial Palace and Golden Pavilion Tour

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, along with Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman, embarked on a cultural visit to Kyoto, Japan.

Advertisment

Accompanied by royal family members, their visit to the Kyoto Sento Imperial Palace and Kinkaku-ji, the Golden Pavilion, underscores the enduring ties between Brunei and Japan, and highlights Japan's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Historical Insights at Kyoto Sento Imperial Palace

Their Royal Highnesses' journey began at the Kyoto Sento Imperial Palace, a site steeped in history and tradition. Built in 1630 as a retirement haven for Emperor Gomizunoo, the palace has served subsequent retired emperors, embodying centuries of architectural and cultural evolution.

Advertisment

Although the original palace was consumed by fire in 1854, its gardens and tea pavilions continue to captivate visitors, serving as a testament to Japan's resilience and dedication to cultural preservation.

Golden Splendor of Kinkaku-ji

The royal entourage's visit to Kinkaku-ji, or the Golden Pavilion, further illustrated the allure of Japan's historical sites. Originally constructed in 1397 as a retirement villa for the shogun Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, Kinkaku-ji is a masterpiece of Zen Buddhist architecture.

The temple's top two floors, adorned in pure gold leaf, reflect the extravagance of Kitayama culture and have captivated visitors for centuries. Rebuilt in 1955 after a fire, the pavilion today stands as a symbol of Japan's ability to honor its past while looking towards the future.