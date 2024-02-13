Brown-Woolley's Rustic Chic Airbnb: Experience Moab Like Never Before

Christine Brown and David Woolley, the charismatic couple from TLC's hit show 'Sister Wives', are embarking on an exciting new venture. They're inviting fans to experience their rustic chic Airbnb in the heart of Moab, Utah, starting March 1st.

A New Chapter in Moab

Brown and Woolley's love for Moab runs deep. It was here that they exchanged vows in a beautiful October ceremony in 2023. Now, they're eager to share their beloved city with vacationers from around the globe.

The couple's new Airbnb is nestled just 30 minutes away from their wedding spot. With its open floor plan, a primary bedroom, and an additional entertainment room, the house promises a comfortable and memorable stay.

Experience Moab Like Never Before

Moab, recently crowned as the friendliest city in the U.S., is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Its stunning scenery and warm hospitality make it an ideal destination for travelers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

"We want our guests to experience Moab the way we do," Brown shared. "From the breathtaking sunsets to the welcoming community, there's something truly magical about this place."

A Warm Welcome Awaits

Fans of 'Sister Wives' and newcomers alike are excited about the prospect of staying at Brown and Woolley's Airbnb. The chance to experience Moab through the eyes of their favorite TV stars is proving too enticing to resist.

Brown and Woolley have ensured that their Airbnb reflects the rustic charm of Moab, while also providing all the modern amenities that guests could need. "We want our guests to feel at home," Woolley said. "We've put a lot of thought into making this space comfortable and inviting."

As the couple prepares to welcome their first guests on March 1st, the anticipation is palpable. Brown and Woolley's new venture promises not just a place to stay, but a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Moab through their eyes.

Note: Reservations for the Brown-Woolley Airbnb are now open, and fans are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.