Brooks Nader Stands By Sister Grace Ann Post Breakup: A Tale of Sisterly Solidarity

In an apparent act of sisterly solidarity, Brooks Nader, the renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, was seen supporting her younger sibling, Grace Ann Nader, in London, following a personal turmoil. The 24-year-old Grace Ann reportedly went through a breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Jacob Burke, a player for the White Sox baseball team. The turning point came during a New Year's celebration in Aspen, where the couple had been vacationing with friends and family, a relationship of nearly seven years coming to an unexpected end.

Nader Sisters Take On London

Regardless of the recent heartbreak, the Nader sisters appeared in high spirits as they were photographed entering the high-end Maison Estelle club in Mayfair, London. The sisters, hand-in-hand, seemed to be enjoying the London nightlife, with Brooks donning a chic mini gray gown and Grace Ann sporting brown leggings with a leather coat. This trip to London is a first for Grace Ann, and she appears to be focused on the future, intending to treasure the experience and live her best life.

Grace Ann Nader: A Bright Future Ahead

Grace Ann is currently pursuing a Master's in Global Public Health at NYU and working as a data and insights intern at City Harvest. She is also stepping into the fashion industry, following in her sister Brooks' footsteps. Recently, Grace Ann was signed to Ford Models, and has participated in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign and SI Swimsuit's fashion show.

Aspen Getaway: A Star-Studded Affair

Prior to the breakup, Grace Ann and Brooks, alongside a host of celebrities such as Danica Patrick, Kelsey Merritt, Simon Huck, Connor Wood, and Phil Riportella, had enjoyed a getaway in Aspen. Despite the personal setback, Grace Ann seems to be standing strong and moving forward, living proof that every end is a new beginning.