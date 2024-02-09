Broadway's Magical Valentine's Day: A Musical Journey with Andrew Lloyd Webber

Valentine's Day is more than just red roses and heart-shaped chocolates. For many, it's a chance to share an unforgettable experience, and what better way to celebrate than with the magic of Broadway? This year, top productions, both classic and new, will be running during Valentine's Day week, offering a romantic escape into the world of theater.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Love: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Musical Universe

On Valentine's Day, the First Presbyterian Church in Collingwood will host 'Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber'. This enchanting production, presented by Theatre Collingwood, takes audiences on a captivating journey through the life and music of the legendary composer. Generously sponsored by the Trude Family and Tim Hortons, the show promises a night of unforgettable melodies.

The cast, comprising of talented musical theater performers from Stratford, Toronto, London's West End, and Broadway, will bring to life some of Lloyd Webber's most iconic songs. From the hauntingly beautiful 'Memory' to the powerful 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', and the poignant 'Love Changes Everything', the audience can expect a symphony of emotions.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Cast

Leading the cast is Adrian Marchuk, an accomplished actor known for his roles in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and 'Les Misérables'. He will be joined by Alexis Gordon, who has mesmerized audiences in 'Carousel' and 'The Sound of Music'. Dillan Chiblow, a rising star in the world of theater, and Maggie Lacasse, a seasoned performer with numerous credits to her name, complete the talented lineup.

Love in the Spotlight

Advertisment

Valentine's Day is a time when love takes center stage, and these Broadway shows are ready to sweep you off your feet. From the enchanting world of 'Wicked' to the sizzling spectacle of 'Chicago', and the heart-wrenching tale of 'The Notebook', there's a story for every kind of romance.

For those looking for laughter, the comedy show featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is a must-see. Their hilarious take on love and relationships is guaranteed to leave you in stitches.

As the curtains rise and the lights dim, let the magic of Broadway transport you and your loved one into a world where dreams come true, and love stories unfold. This Valentine's Day, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of theater and create memories that will last a lifetime.

In the heart of Collingwood, the First Presbyterian Church stands ready to host 'Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber'. This Valentine's Day, let the timeless melodies of this legendary composer serenade you and your loved one. From the poignant 'Memory' to the powerful 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', the show promises a symphony of emotions, brought to life by a star-studded cast from the world of theater.

With generous sponsorship from the Trude Family and Tim Hortons, Theatre Collingwood invites you to embark on a musical journey. As the curtains rise, prepare to be swept away by the magic of Broadway and the enchanting world of Andrew Lloyd Webber. This Valentine's Day, let the music of love fill your hearts.