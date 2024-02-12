Broadway Star Michael James Scott Kicks Off Walt Disney World's Black History Month Celebration

This February, as the world observes Black History Month, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida kicked off its celebrations with a magical parade at the iconic Magic Kingdom Park. Taking the lead as the grand marshal was none other than Michael James Scott, a Broadway star and Orlando native, who added an extra sprinkle of pixie dust to the festivities.

A Star Returns Home

Michael James Scott, best known for his captivating performance as the Genie in Disney's 'Aladdin' on Broadway, returned to his roots last week. The Orlando native was chosen to be the grand marshal of Magic Kingdom's daily Festival of Fantasy parade, making the occasion even more enchanting for park-goers.

Scott, clad in his Genie attire, waved and greeted fans from atop a regal float, cruising down Main Street as the character's iconic song filled the air. The sight of the beloved Broadway performer, combined with the magic of Disney, created a truly unforgettable experience.

Celebrating Soulfully

The celebration was part of Walt Disney World's Black History Month commemoration, themed 'Celebrate Soulfully.' This initiative emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion, honoring the rich cultural heritage of African Americans.

Scott visited various attractions, including the Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean, all while spreading the message of unity and representation. His appearances at the park are a testament to Disney's commitment to celebrating all cultures and backgrounds.

Disney on Broadway

Scott's involvement in the celebrations doesn't end with the parade. He is also set to perform at the Disney on Broadway concert series during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which runs from February 12 to 19.

Having previously participated in the series, Scott expressed his excitement about returning to the stage, stating, "It's always a pleasure to come back to Disney and perform. It's a reminder that Disney is for everyone, and I'm proud to be a part of their Black History Month celebrations."

As the curtains close on another day at the Magic Kingdom, the resonance of Michael James Scott's performance lingers in the air. His presence at Walt Disney World's Black History Month celebration serves as a beacon of hope and unity, reinforcing the idea that everyone has a place in the magical world of Disney.

