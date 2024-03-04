Bridgwater's H.Samuel Unveils Major Makeover: Design Bar & Ear Piercing to Attract Youth

In an ambitious move to rejuvenate Bridgwater's high street, the H.Samuel jewellery store, a staple in the town centre since its last major refurbishment in 2005, has recently unveiled a comprehensive makeover. Aimed at drawing in a younger demographic, the store now features a cutting-edge design bar and offers in-store ear piercing, alongside fresh exterior signage and display units, complemented by in-store music.

Revitalized Storefront Appeals to Modern Shoppers

With its sights set on attracting the next generation of customers, H.Samuel has introduced several new services, including the design bar, which enables patrons to create custom jewellery pieces. Whether it's transforming heirloom pieces into modern designs or starting from scratch, customers have endless possibilities at their fingertips. This initiative, spearheaded by store manager Paul and his team, aims to foster 'generational purchases,' leveraging the store's rich 150-year history. The addition of an ear piercing service further diversifies the store's appeal, promising a blend of tradition and contemporary trends.

A Personal Touch in Jewellery Design

The design bar stands out as the centrepiece of H.Samuel's renovation efforts. It offers a unique experience for those seeking personalized jewellery, from engagement rings to bespoke creations based on individual drawings or pictures. Paul notes a significant uptick in in-person visits, particularly from younger customers, since the revamp. This shift towards personalized shopping experiences is seen as a strategy to compete with the convenience of online shopping while adding a personal touch that only a physical store can provide.

Community and High Street Revitalization

Ben Harris, a director at Signet Jewelers, the parent company of H.Samuel, and a Bridgwater native, praised the local team for their dedication. He highlighted the importance of the high street in community life and expressed optimism that the revamped store would draw people back to the traditional shopping experience. Harris's personal connection to the store, having bought his first watch there 30 years ago, underscores the deep community ties H.Samuel aims to strengthen with its new look and services.

As H.Samuel embarks on this new chapter, the focus is not just on preserving its legacy but on innovating for the future. The store's transformation is a testament to the enduring appeal of the high street as a communal hub, with the potential to adapt and thrive in the face of changing consumer preferences and the challenges of modern retail.