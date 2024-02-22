Bridging Cultures: The Unlikely Heroes of Jewish Community Inclusivity in Greater Baltimore

Imagine walking into a place where the very essence of community vibrates through the air, a place where your background or faith does not dictate your belonging. In the heart of Greater Baltimore, such a place exists within the walls of the Jewish Community Center (JCC) and the Jewish Federation of Howard County, where inclusivity isn't just a policy, but a lived experience. At the helm of these experiences are individuals like Justin Dominick, Lakisha Audain, and Lorijean Turner, whose journeys illuminate the power of open arms and open minds in fostering unity amidst diversity.

Advertisment

The Unlikely Leader

Justin Dominick, the senior director of fitness at the JCC of Greater Baltimore, stands as a testament to the inclusivity of Jewish community organizations. With two decades of experience in the fitness industry, Dominick's tenure at the JCC has been marked not by his religious affiliation, for he is not Jewish, but by his commitment to the sense of community and connectedness that the JCC embodies. This sense of belonging has extended beyond the professional realm, deeply engaging Dominick and his family with the Jewish community through cultural offerings such as performances at The Gordon Center. His story is a vivid example of how mutual respect and understanding can bridge the gap between different faiths and backgrounds.

Voices of Acceptance

Advertisment

Similarly, the narratives of Lakisha Audain and Lorijean Turner at the Jewish Federation of Howard County further underscore the welcoming nature of Jewish organizations. Audain, in her role, has found a sense of acceptance and trust that has enriched her understanding of the Jewish community. Turner, on the other hand, values the learning opportunities and the palpable sense of unity she observes daily. Their experiences are not outliers but reflections of a broader trend towards inclusivity and diversity within Jewish community settings, as emphasized in discussions on embracing diversity in Jewish practice and efforts to welcome Jews of color.

A Greater Understanding

The stories of Dominick, Audain, and Turner reveal a multifaceted approach to inclusivity, one that transcends mere tolerance to foster genuine connections. These narratives are a microcosm of a larger movement within Jewish community organizations to embrace change, prioritize respect and unity, and celebrate the diversity of all its members. By highlighting the shared humanity that binds us, these organizations set a precedent for how communities can come together, learn from one another, and build a more inclusive world.

The impact of these efforts is far-reaching, extending beyond the Jewish community to influence broader societal attitudes towards diversity and inclusivity. As demonstrated by the program for Catholic school principals at the Maltz Museum, the principles of understanding and inclusion are being woven into the fabric of various educational and community settings, promoting a culture of acceptance and respect for all.