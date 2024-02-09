Bridgeport: A Haven of Urban Convenience and Natural Beauty

Bridgeport: A Symphony of Urban Convenience and Natural Splendor

Nestled between Chestermere Boulevard and 17 Avenue S.E., Bridgeport is a new community spanning 251 acres that promises to forge a strong connection between Calgary and Chestermere. Monica Bilyk, the marketing and communications coordinator at Qualico Communities, emphasizes the strategic location of Bridgeport as a bridge linking the two regions, offering an idyllic blend of urban convenience and natural beauty.

Harmony of Urban and Natural Amenities

The master plan for Bridgeport has been meticulously crafted to showcase the area's natural splendor, with three expansive parks, a public-school site, and a compact commercial area set to emerge in the initial phase of development. Residents of Bridgeport will enjoy seamless access to neighboring areas, including the East Hills Shopping Centre, via major transportation routes such as Highway 1 and 17 Avenue S.E.

Adding to the community's allure is its proximity to Chestermere Lake, a year-round hotspot of activities and a significant city landmark. With a nearby public boat launch and the Lakeside Golf Club, Bridgeport offers an abundance of recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy.

Preserving History While Embracing the Future

In an exciting press conference held today, plans were announced for the historic restoration of two buildings within the Bridgeport community. The project aims to harmoniously blend the old with the new, preserving the unique architectural charm while injecting modern amenities to revitalize the neighborhood.

The development includes affordable housing units, a grocery and convenience store, a small fast-food chain, and a gas station equipped with charging stations. Additionally, five new storefront spaces will be created, providing opportunities for local businesses to thrive and contribute to the area's economic growth.

A Community Designed for Balance and Convenience

The design and amenities of Bridgeport are thoughtfully curated to cater to a lifestyle that values convenience and recreation. By offering a balanced mix of natural and urban elements, the community aims to provide residents with a truly enriching living experience.

As Monica Bilyk eloquently puts it, "Bridgeport is more than just a community; it's a testament to the power of unity and collaboration between two vibrant regions. We're excited to see how this project will shape the lives of its residents and contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of Calgary and Chestermere."

With the first phase of development well underway, Bridgeport stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity, promising a brighter and more connected future for all who call it home.