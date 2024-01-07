en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Bride-to-be Labeled ‘Bridezilla’ Seeks Advice Amid Wedding Planning Pressure

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Bride-to-be Labeled ‘Bridezilla’ Seeks Advice Amid Wedding Planning Pressure

In the bustling world of wedding planning, the term ‘bridezilla’ often emerges as a label for brides who may seem overly controlling or demanding. Recently, one bride-to-be found herself grappling with this very label, cast upon her by her mother and bridesmaids. Overwhelmed by the myriad of responsibilities linked to her upcoming spring wedding, she sought advice from seasoned wedding planner and venue owner, Alison Rios McCrone.

Desperate for Guidance

The bride expressed a deep involvement in her wedding preparations, having delegated numerous tasks to her bridesmaids. These tasks ranged from the selection of their dresses to the planning of hen parties, crafting of table dressings, organization of guest transport, and confirmation of dietary requirements. Amid this whirlwind of tasks and obligations, the bride found herself struggling to find support from her fianc, thus amplifying her reliance on her bridesmaids. This culminated in the ‘bridezilla’ accusation, a label that she vehemently resents.

Advice from the Expert

McCrone, with her years of experience in the industry, suggested starting with an open discussion. The bride should express gratitude towards her bridesmaids, acknowledge their concerns, and assess their comfort level with the tasks assigned. McCrone underlined the necessity of re-evaluating the workload, with the potential of redistributing responsibilities or even hiring a professional wedding planner.

Involving the Groom

As for the groom’s lack of involvement, McCrone recommended encouraging his participation in the planning process. This approach not only shares the burden but also strengthens the bond between the couple during this monumental period. Furthermore, McCrone highlighted the importance of ensuring that wedding-related tasks do not eclipse personal connections with friends and family. She cautioned that the planning process should not breed resentment or strain friendships but should instead be a period of excitement and joy.

Finding the Balance

Conclusively, McCrone emphasized the importance of finding a balance in wedding planning. The anticipation of the big day should not overshadow the significance of maintaining relationships and enjoying the journey. After all, the essence of a wedding lies in the celebration of love and unity, not just in the meticulous arrangement of details.

0
Lifestyle
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
35 seconds ago
Elsa Pataky Shines at Magic Millions Polo Event Amid Celebrity Buzz
As the Gold Coast sun blazed high, the Magic Millions Polo event turned into a spectacle of glamour and celebrity. The center of attention was none other than the radiant Elsa Pataky, whose appearance set the event ablaze. The 47-year-old actress arrived in a striking low-cut, strapless yellow dress adorned with floral appliques and featuring
Elsa Pataky Shines at Magic Millions Polo Event Amid Celebrity Buzz
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
8 mins ago
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
10 mins ago
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
A New Home for Lila and Newton: RSPCA's Eau Brink Rehoming Centre Seeks Compassionate Adopters
1 min ago
A New Home for Lila and Newton: RSPCA's Eau Brink Rehoming Centre Seeks Compassionate Adopters
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region's Most Popular Pubs
4 mins ago
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region's Most Popular Pubs
The Rise of the Digital Nomad: Young People Embrace the 'Bucket List Lifestyle'
6 mins ago
The Rise of the Digital Nomad: Young People Embrace the 'Bucket List Lifestyle'
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
40 seconds
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
43 seconds
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
56 seconds
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
1 min
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
1 min
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
2 mins
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
3 mins
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
3 mins
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
4 mins
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app