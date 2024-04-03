Brianna Ghey's Mother Champions Mindfulness in Schools to Tackle Trauma and Grief

In an inspiring response to tragedy, Esther Ghey, the mother of the late Brianna Ghey, has embarked on a mission to introduce mindfulness lessons in schools, starting with Birchwood Community High School. This initiative, named Peace in Mind, aims to equip students with tools to manage their mental health effectively, following Brianna's murder in Warrington in February 2023.

From Personal Grief to Collective Healing

Esther Ghey's journey from personal loss to advocating for mental health support in schools exemplifies resilience. Peace in Mind, her campaign, has garnered over £85,000 to fund mindfulness training for teachers nationwide. By focusing on mindfulness, Esther hopes to alleviate the trauma experienced by Brianna's peers and educators. The program teaches students to identify and ease tension in their bodies, emphasizing the importance of breathing techniques for calming the mind.

Impact on Students and School Culture

Students at Birchwood Community High School, including Year 7's Charlie Bowerman and Skylar Cross, report significant benefits from the mindfulness lessons. These techniques have helped them manage stress, improve insomnia, and foster open discussions about mental health among peers. Headteacher Emma Mills, in collaboration with Esther, aims to incorporate mindfulness into the school's daily routine, addressing the rising mental health concerns among young people with innovative strategies.

Brianna's Legacy: A Beacon of Hope

Esther Ghey envisions Peace in Mind as a tribute to Brianna, transforming a profound loss into a source of strength and healing for others. By promoting mental health awareness and support in schools, she believes Brianna's memory will inspire positive change. This initiative not only honors Brianna's life but also challenges the stigma surrounding mental health discussions, encouraging a more compassionate and understanding society.