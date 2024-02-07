Brianna Ghey's Mother Advocates for Mindfulness in Schools and Online Safety Measures

In the wake of a heartrending tragedy, Esther Ghey, the mother of the late Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender teenager who was brutally murdered, is championing a cause that seeks to include mindfulness in the national curriculum. The incident, which took the life of her vibrant daughter, involved Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, two teenagers who are now serving life sentences for their horrific deeds.

Local Campaign Turns National

Esther Ghey, in an effort to commemorate her daughter and prevent such dire events in the future, initially spearheaded a local campaign in Warrington. The campaign successfully raised an impressive £50,000, enabling mindfulness training in local schools. Presently, she is lending her voice and support to a national campaign in collaboration with MP Charlotte Nichols. Their goal is to secure funding for mindfulness programs in every school across England.

Government Response and Public Reaction

Despite the undeniable support from parents and educators alike, the Department for Education has stated unequivocally that there are no current plans to implement this change. They did, however, emphasize that the existing Relationships, Health and Sex Education (RSHE) curriculum focuses significantly on mental health and well-being.

Online Safety and Legal Measures

Undeterred by the governmental stance, Esther Ghey is also proposing further legal measures to safeguard children online. Her recommendations include placing restrictions on smartphone access for those under 16 and preventing them from downloading social media apps. This initiative is in response to comments made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who received backlash for remarks deemed insensitive in the context of the tragic Brianna Ghey case. Sunak's assertion that the Online Safety Act is sufficient for protecting children online is a view that Esther Ghey and several others do not share.

Parents and professionals alike have echoed the challenges presented by regulating children's smartphone use and the profound effects it can potentially have. The story of Brianna Ghey serves as a stark reminder of these challenges and the urgent need for effective solutions.