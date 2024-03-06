BrewDog Carlisle Hosts Quiz Night to Benefit Carlisle Eden Mind, April 4

On Thursday, April 4th, an engaging quiz night will unfold at Botchergate's BrewDog bar, designed to offer both entertainment and support for a noble cause. Carlisle Eden Mind, a key organization providing mental health support across Carlisle, Eden, and Cumbria, stands at the center of this initiative.

The event promises an evening of friendly competition, with the allure of a £40 bar tab at BrewDog for the victors, alongside a raffle aimed at raising additional funds for mental health services.

Quiz Night for a Cause

Participants can expect a vibrant assortment of quiz topics, ensuring an inclusive atmosphere for all attendees. The competitive spirit of the event is matched by its charitable objective; all proceeds from the night are pledged to Carlisle Eden Mind. The organization's commitment to local mental health support is a critical lifeline for many, making the quiz night not just a test of trivia knowledge but a meaningful contribution to community wellbeing.

Raffle and Rewards

In addition to the quiz, a raffle will take place, providing further opportunities for attendees to contribute while standing a chance to win enticing prizes. This dual approach of quiz and raffle underscores the event's goal of maximizing fundraising efforts. Carlisle Eden Mind's reliance on community support is evident, and events like these play a vital role in sustaining the invaluable services they provide.

Community Engagement and Support

Described on social media as an opportunity to "have a blast" while supporting a "great cause," the quiz night at BrewDog Carlisle symbolizes more than just an evening out. It represents a community coming together to acknowledge and support the importance of mental health services. As the date approaches, potential participants are encouraged to gather their teams and prepare for a night that promises fun, challenge, and the satisfaction of aiding a crucial sector of public health.

Events like the quiz night at BrewDog Carlisle are more than fundraisers; they are a testament to the power of community engagement and the collective effort to support mental health. By participating, individuals not only enjoy a memorable evening but also contribute to a cause that affects many lives within their community. It's a reminder that every contribution, no matter the size, can make a significant impact.