Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin Share Skincare Secrets at Clarins Glam Event

At an exclusive Clarins event in Los Angeles, celeb couple Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin revealed their skincare routines, joining stars like Christina Aguilera. The pair, who met in 2017, showcased their different approaches to beauty, emphasizing the simplicity and effectiveness of Clarins' new Multi-Active collection.

Behind the Scenes with Brenda and Macaulay

During the pink, Y2K-themed event, Song and Culkin took fans behind the scenes of their preparation. Song, embracing the early 2000s vibe, highlighted her simplified skincare routine centered around Clarins' Multi-Active moisturizer. Culkin, on the other hand, humorously admitted his skincare regimen began when Song started applying products on his face, showcasing the couple's playful dynamic.

Skincare and Style Evolution

Song discussed how her skincare and fashion preferences have evolved, focusing now on comfort and efficiency over elaborate routines. This transition mirrors her journey towards embracing natural beauty, supported by Culkin's appreciation. The event also served as a rare public appearance for the couple, who shared insights into their personal lives, including their wind-down routines post-events, highlighting the importance of skincare and simplicity.

Celebrity Presence and Performances

The Clarins event attracted a host of celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, who delivered a performance. Song and Culkin's presence, along with other notable attendees, underscored the event's allure and the brand's impact within the beauty industry. Their shared moments offered a glimpse into their relationship, emphasizing mutual support and the significance of self-care.

The night concluded with the couple reflecting on their skincare journey, emphasizing the role of Clarins' Multi-Active collection in their routines. Their candid share moments underscored the importance of skincare, regardless of one's familiarity with beauty routines, and highlighted the significance of finding products that offer simplicity and effectiveness.