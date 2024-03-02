BREC 2024 Summer Camps Kick Off in East Baton Rouge: Register Now for Adventure and Learning!

Baton Rouge's summer just got more exciting with the announcement that BREC's 2024 summer camp registration for East Baton Rouge Parish residents is now open. Starting from 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, families within the parish have the exclusive opportunity to sign up for a diverse array of camps designed to entertain, educate, and inspire young minds.

Unveiling a Summer of Fun and Discovery

This year, BREC is set to offer summer recreational camps across nine parks over an eight-week period, each week themed to spark the imagination of campers. Themes range from "Adventure Island" to "Wonka Week," ensuring that every child finds something to get excited about. Moreover, special interest camps will allow children to delve into specific hobbies and interests at unique locations like the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center and Independence Park Theatre.

How to Secure Your Spot

To make the registration process as smooth as possible, BREC has enabled online registration through webtrac.brec.org, allowing parents or guardians to reserve summer camp sessions with just a 25% payment of the total session fees starting March 2. It's important to note that the online partial pay option concludes on April 8, with all balances due by April 26. For those who prefer in-person registration or need to make full payments starting April 9, visiting the desired camp location is recommended.

Preparing for Registration

BREC advises all interested parents or guardians to prepare for registration by making a login request on Webtrac at least two days prior to registration if they are new users. For those who have registered online before, having your user ID and password ready will ensure a seamless sign-up process. In case of uncertainty regarding an existing account, BREC has provided an email (inforegister.brec.org) for inquiries.

With the summer camps offering a blend of games, sports, field trips, and themed weeks, BREC's initiative promises a summer filled with growth and adventure for the children of East Baton Rouge Parish. As spaces fill up and the excitement builds, this program stands as a testament to the community's dedication to providing enriching experiences for its young residents.