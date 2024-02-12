Breathe Easy: Join Carson Tahoe Health's 8-Week Smoking Cessation Program

Breathe Easy: Carson Tahoe Health's 8-Week Smoking Cessation Program

On February 29, 2024, Carson Tahoe Health will launch an 8-week smoking cessation program, providing participants with the tools and support needed to quit smoking for good. The program will run until April 25, with classes held every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Conference Center at the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center.

A Comprehensive Approach to Quitting Smoking

The program consists of seven classes, each focusing on a different aspect of the quitting process. This comprehensive approach aims to help participants address both the physical and psychological challenges of smoking cessation. Topics covered include understanding nicotine addiction, managing withdrawal symptoms, developing coping strategies, and creating a support network.

Participants are encouraged to bring friends or family members to the classes, as their support can play a crucial role in the quitting process. It is important to note that attendees do not need to quit smoking before the program starts. Carson Tahoe Health welcomes anyone interested in taking the first steps towards a smoke-free life.

Affordable and Accessible Support

For a fee of $20, participants will receive materials and access to all seven classes. Upon completion of the program, attendees will receive a $10 refund. This financial incentive aims to motivate participants to stay committed to their quit journey.

Carson Tahoe Health recognizes that attending in-person classes may not be feasible for everyone. As such, alternative resources are available for those unable to participate in the program. These include reaching out to 1-800-QUIT-NOW or enrolling online for support and nicotine replacement aids.

A Healthier Future Starts Now

Quitting smoking is a challenging endeavor, but it is also one of the most important decisions a person can make for their health. According to the American Lung Association, smoking is responsible for approximately 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, accounting for one in every five deaths. Additionally, secondhand smoke exposure causes more than 41,000 deaths annually.

By offering this 8-week smoking cessation program, Carson Tahoe Health is providing the community with a valuable resource to help combat the devastating effects of smoking. With its comprehensive approach, affordable cost, and accessible resources, the program aims to empower participants to take control of their health and embrace a smoke-free future.

As we approach the start of Carson Tahoe Health's smoking cessation program on February 29, 2024, it is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of prioritizing our health and the well-being of those around us. Together, we can work towards a healthier, smoke-free community.