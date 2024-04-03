Breaking Stereotypes: TIP Survey Reveals Filipinas Face Persistent Gender Bias

Telus International Philippines (TIP) has unveiled eye-opening insights into gender bias through a comprehensive survey among its employees, spotlighting the unwelcome remarks Filipinas endure about their weight and relationship status. Conducted as part of its Women's Month celebration, the survey titled "Tama na, 2024 na" engaged 3,500 team members across 10 sites, revealing nearly half of the women respondents are subjected to intrusive questions on their marital status and appearance, with a significant 67% receiving comments about their weight.

Unwelcome Questions and Their Impact

The survey's findings shed light on the sources of these unwelcome inquiries, highlighting that friends, relatives, and immediate family members are the primary culprits, with workplace leaders and teammates less so. This stark revelation underscores the pervasive nature of gender bias within personal circles, challenging the notion of safety and support expected from them. Moreover, the detrimental effects of such remarks on women's self-esteem, social interactions, and future decisions were acknowledged, pointing to a deeper societal issue that demands urgent attention.

Challenging Societal Norms

In response to these findings, TIP has taken a proactive stance by facilitating discussions on women's issues, aiming to foster an inclusive culture that respects and supports each woman's unique journey. The event also featured inspirational talks from influential Filipinas, including curve model Mia Franz-Gelicka and content creator Grace "Tita G" Co, who shared their experiences with body positivity and breaking free from societal expectations. These initiatives reflect TIP's commitment to addressing and mitigating gender bias in the workplace and beyond.

Reflections on Gender Stereotypes

The prevalence of gender stereotypes and the pressure they impose on women, as revealed by the survey, are influenced by factors such as local culture, family upbringing, and media. These findings echo the broader national dialogue on gender stereotypes in the Philippines, where policies are being crafted to combat gender bias in various sectors. As society evolves, the collective effort to challenge and change these stereotypes becomes increasingly critical, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable environment for all genders.