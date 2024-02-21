Breaking Barriers: Women's Industry Network to Celebrate Female Empowerment in Collision Repair at Newport Beach 2024 Conference

As sunlight dances on the waters of Newport Beach, a gathering unlike any other is on the horizon. The Women's Industry Network (WIN) is poised to transform the Hyatt Regency into a beacon of empowerment, innovation, and community for women in the collision repair industry. From May 6-8, 2024, the 'Dream Out Loud' conference will not only spotlight the pivotal roles women play in this dynamic sector but also chart a course for future trailblazers.

Empowerment Through Education and Recognition

At the heart of the conference, curated by chairperson Blair Womble, lies a robust curriculum designed to fuel professional and personal growth. Esteemed speakers, including Debbie Peterson and Dharma Shakti, will take the stage to share insights on career transformation and making bold moves. The discourse will also delve into the technical intricacies of ADAS technology, electric vehicles, and their implications on safety and insurance. Such a diverse array of topics underscores WIN's commitment to keeping its members at the forefront of industry trends and challenges.

Apart from knowledge enrichment, the conference shines a light on recognitions that celebrate the extraordinary. The WIN Gala event promises to be a night of glamour and accolades, where the contributions of women in the collision repair industry are honored. Notably, the event will include the presentation of scholarships to deserving students, further amplifying WIN's investment in the future of the sector.

Building Bridges Within the Community

The 'Dream Out Loud' conference is more than a conclave of professionals; it's a platform for meaningful community engagement. The WIN Scholarship Walk fundraiser epitomizes this spirit, inviting participants to contribute towards nurturing the next generation of industry leaders. In a powerful display of solidarity and giving back, the conference will also witness the Recycled Rides vehicle giveaway. This initiative, in partnership with several esteemed organizations, underscores the collective commitment of the WIN community to make a tangible difference in people's lives.

Attendees can also look forward to exclusive networking opportunities, beginning with a themed welcome reception. Here, connections will be forged and stories shared, setting the tone for an event that celebrates achievements while looking ahead to new horizons. Moreover, the allure of limited-edition 'swag bags' adds an element of anticipation, promising a memorable keepsake of the conference experience.

A Call to Action

With early bird registration open until March 1, 2024, WIN extends an invitation to members and non-members alike to be part of this landmark event. The provision of a virtual attendance option ensures that no one misses out on the opportunity to be inspired, learn, and connect. As the 'Dream Out Loud' conference approaches, it is clear that it represents much more than a gathering. It symbolizes a collective leap forward for women in the collision repair industry, heralding a future where barriers are broken and dreams are not just voiced but lived out loud.