Breaking Barriers: Women in Construction Rise, Highlighted During Awareness Week

PITTSBURG -- In an industry where female workers constitute only 11 percent of the workforce, Women in Construction Week, running from March 3 to March 9, shines a spotlight on the achievements and potential of women in this field. Adrea Vladyka, a pioneering senior superintendent with Taylor Morrison, exemplifies the growing presence of women in construction roles once dominated by men. Her journey from customer service to construction, inspired by her father's career as an electrician, showcases the evolving landscape for women in this sector.

Advertisment

Challenging Stereotypes, Embracing Diversity

Despite the construction industry being one of the lowest in terms of female employment rates, companies like Taylor Morrison are leading a significant change. Over the past five years, the company has seen a 185 percent increase in female employees, with women holding pivotal roles including the CEO position and half of its board of directors. This shift not only challenges longstanding stereotypes but also highlights the inclusivity and diversity efforts within the sector. Vladyka's experiences, from overcoming misconceptions to proving her mettle on the construction site, underline the hurdles women face and the strides they are making.

Expanding Opportunities and Perspectives

Advertisment

Vladyka emphasizes that the construction industry offers a variety of roles that aren't solely physical, broadening the scope for women's participation. Her story is a testament to the need for perseverance and excellence in a field where women are still a minority. Moreover, incidents of underestimation and prejudice, like being mistaken for a crosswalk guard due to her construction vest, highlight the societal biases that women in construction are up against. Yet, these challenges also underscore the importance of raising awareness and changing perceptions about women's roles in this industry.

The Rewarding Journey

For Vladyka, the most fulfilling aspect of her career in construction is the tangible legacy she leaves behind -- building homes that will outlast generations. This sentiment encapsulates the pride and accomplishment that women in construction feel, contributing to a traditionally male-dominated industry. Her hope is that stories like hers will inspire more women to consider construction as a viable and rewarding career path, thereby fostering a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

As Women in Construction Week highlights the contributions and potential of women in the industry, it also serves as a reminder of the barriers they continue to break. Through the efforts of individuals like Vladyka and companies committed to diversity, the construction sector is slowly but surely becoming a more welcoming space for women. This evolution not only enriches the industry with diverse perspectives but also ensures a stronger, more inclusive future for construction.