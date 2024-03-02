Brave Zac Higgins Embarks on Dream Disneyland Adventure with Cork City Hospitals Children's Club

Organized annually by the Cork City Hospitals Children's Club (CCHCC), a heartwarming journey unfolds as Zac Higgins, alongside his siblings Belle and Max, is set to visit Disneyland Paris. This rewarding expedition, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, honors children who have braved severe illness or trauma. Zac, a valiant survivor of a traumatic brain injury, continues to exhibit remarkable resilience, attending the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire for ongoing sessions.

Unwavering Spirit Amidst Adversity

Zac's journey has been one of immense courage and determination. Struck by a vehicle outside his home on Skehard Road, he faced the monumental challenge of relearning to walk at the mere age of three. Despite these hurdles, Zac's spirit remains indomitable. His mother, Aisling, recalls the moment they were informed of the Disneyland trip over four years ago, a promise delayed by the pandemic but never forgotten. The recent addition of baby Noah to the family has brought further joy and hope, brightening their lives amidst ongoing challenges.

Delayed Dreams Finally Realized

The pandemic may have postponed Zac's dream, but it could not quash the Higgins family's hope. Aisling shares their anticipation and excitement as the trip approaches, a testament to their patience and resilience. Zac's awareness and improved health now make this journey even more meaningful. The family cherishes this opportunity as a respite from the routine of medical visits and therapy sessions, offering Zac a chance to enjoy the magic of childhood unburdened by his injury.

A Beacon of Support and Gratitude

The Higgins family's story is also one of gratitude, especially towards the CCHCC and the National Rehabilitation Hospital, whose support has been invaluable. Aisling reflects on the challenging journey from Zac's accident to their current state of renewed hope and happiness. The impending trip to Disneyland symbolizes not just a vacation but a milestone in their journey of recovery and resilience. The CCHCC's dedication to bringing joy to children facing adversity is a beacon of light for families like the Higgins.

As Zac and his family prepare for their magical adventure to Disneyland, their story reminds us of the power of community support, resilience, and the enduring spirit of childhood. The Higgins family's journey from tragedy to triumph serves as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of hope and the impact of kindness in navigating life's toughest challenges.