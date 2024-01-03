Bottega Veneta Commemorates Lunar New Year with Dragon-Themed Collection

In celebration of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon, luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta has introduced an intriguing capsule collection. The collection, crafted by designer Matthieu Blazy, showcases a rich palette of colors and an array of footwear and accessories, each bearing the symbolic dragon motif. The brand faithfully continues the trend among prestigious luxury brands to embrace Lunar New Year with unique, thematic releases.

A Sneak Peek into the Collection

The standout features of this collection are the vibrant Orbit sneakers and the uniquely designed Adam sandals, both flaunting the dragon hardware. The collection extends to include Intrecciato woven leather tote bags and intricate jewelry pieces adorned with dragon scale designs. These creations aim to marry the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year with the distinct sartorial signature of Bottega Veneta.

Unveiling the Collection: ‘The First Sunrise with You’

The collection is brought to life in a captivating campaign film and photo series titled ‘The First Sunrise with You.’ The campaign, fronted by brand ambassador and acclaimed actress Shu Qi, vividly paints a picture of new beginnings and nature’s beauty. The campaign unfolds as different characters welcome the first sunrise of the year, against a backdrop of varying panoramic views, thereby echoing the dawn of new opportunities.

A Global Trend: Luxury Brands and Lunar New Year Collections

Bottega Veneta’s Lunar New Year collection adds to the growing trend of luxury brands releasing special collections to commemorate the Lunar New Year. These releases allow brands to engage with their audiences on a cultural level, taking part in their celebrations and traditions. Bottega Veneta’s collection, infused with the symbolic dragon motif, is a testament to this trend and the brand’s ability to harmonize global festivities with their design ethos.