Asia

Bottega Veneta Commemorates Lunar New Year with Dragon-Themed Collection

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Bottega Veneta Commemorates Lunar New Year with Dragon-Themed Collection

In celebration of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon, luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta has introduced an intriguing capsule collection. The collection, crafted by designer Matthieu Blazy, showcases a rich palette of colors and an array of footwear and accessories, each bearing the symbolic dragon motif. The brand faithfully continues the trend among prestigious luxury brands to embrace Lunar New Year with unique, thematic releases.

A Sneak Peek into the Collection

The standout features of this collection are the vibrant Orbit sneakers and the uniquely designed Adam sandals, both flaunting the dragon hardware. The collection extends to include Intrecciato woven leather tote bags and intricate jewelry pieces adorned with dragon scale designs. These creations aim to marry the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year with the distinct sartorial signature of Bottega Veneta.

Unveiling the Collection: ‘The First Sunrise with You’

The collection is brought to life in a captivating campaign film and photo series titled ‘The First Sunrise with You.’ The campaign, fronted by brand ambassador and acclaimed actress Shu Qi, vividly paints a picture of new beginnings and nature’s beauty. The campaign unfolds as different characters welcome the first sunrise of the year, against a backdrop of varying panoramic views, thereby echoing the dawn of new opportunities.

A Global Trend: Luxury Brands and Lunar New Year Collections

Bottega Veneta’s Lunar New Year collection adds to the growing trend of luxury brands releasing special collections to commemorate the Lunar New Year. These releases allow brands to engage with their audiences on a cultural level, taking part in their celebrations and traditions. Bottega Veneta’s collection, infused with the symbolic dragon motif, is a testament to this trend and the brand’s ability to harmonize global festivities with their design ethos.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

