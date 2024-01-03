en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Borrow my Doggy: Overcoming Fears and Changing Lives

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Borrow my Doggy: Overcoming Fears and Changing Lives

When you think of a therapy session, the image that likely comes to mind is a dimly lit room, a comfortable chair, and a professional therapist. But for Caroline Wilson, a reporter at Herald Towers, therapy comes in the form of a leash, a pair of Doodles, and the open road. Caroline has been using the service ‘Borrow my Doggy’, a platform that bridges the gap between dog owners and local sitters or walkers, transforming the lives of humans and dogs alike.

A Fear Overcome, A Friendship Blossomed

Caroline’s fear of dogs was born out of negative encounters during her childhood. Yet, a glimmer of positivity existed in the form of her grandfather’s Labrador, Rusty. Despite a feline-dominated upbringing, Caroline was enamored by the idea of a canine companion. She found solace in ‘Borrow my Doggy’, and every Friday, she walks Rosie and Jess, two delightful ‘Doodles’. The experience has not only helped her overcome her fear but also opened her eyes to the joy and companionship that dogs bring.

Game-Changing Platform

‘Borrow my Doggy’ is a game-changer in the realm of pet services. The platform was founded in 2012 by Rikke Rosenlund and has since amassed a whopping 1 million members across 99 UK postcodes. For a modest annual fee of £12.99, members gain access to an insurance policy, a 24/7 vet line, and most importantly, the opportunity to interact with a variety of dogs. It’s a win-win situation for all parties involved: it provides exercise and social interaction for the dogs, saves money for the owners, and offers a unique form of therapy for the walkers.

A Future Dog Owner

Charlie Irvine, the proud owner of Rosie and Jess, has been using ‘Borrow my Doggy’ for nearly a decade. He believes it serves as a great litmus test for individuals contemplating dog ownership. As for Caroline, she acknowledges that spending time with Rosie and Jess has profoundly impacted her life. While she isn’t quite ready to take the leap just yet, the idea of having a pet of her own no longer seems far-fetched. Indeed, the transformative power of ‘Borrow my Doggy’ extends beyond mere dog walking, forging connections and changing lives.

0
Lifestyle Pets
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jersey Unveils Online Dog Licensing Service to Streamline Pet Management

By BNN Correspondents

Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend

By BNN Correspondents

The Miraculous Rescue of Dave the Terrier: A New Year's Eve Tale

By Hadeel Hashem

52-Year-Old Jane Woodhead: An Inspirational Fitness Figure

By Momen Zellmi

Chef Quentin Welch Appointed as Executive Chef of Bourbon Steak DC ...
@Business · 16 mins
Chef Quentin Welch Appointed as Executive Chef of Bourbon Steak DC ...
heart comment 0
Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle: A New Culinary Gem in Abu Dhabi

By Quadri Adejumo

Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle: A New Culinary Gem in Abu Dhabi
Entrepreneurs Behind Provisions Heaton to Launch Pizzeria in Bolton

By Rizwan Shah

Entrepreneurs Behind Provisions Heaton to Launch Pizzeria in Bolton
Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU’s Cover

By BNN Correspondents

Jordyn and Jodie Woods: Sisters in Spotlight on ESSENCE GU's Cover
Melbourne WWII Veteran and Toy Poodle Share a Heartwarming Bond

By BNN Correspondents

Melbourne WWII Veteran and Toy Poodle Share a Heartwarming Bond
Latest Headlines
World News
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
24 seconds
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
37 seconds
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
48 seconds
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
1 min
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
1 min
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
1 min
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
2 mins
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
2 mins
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app