Borrow my Doggy: Overcoming Fears and Changing Lives

When you think of a therapy session, the image that likely comes to mind is a dimly lit room, a comfortable chair, and a professional therapist. But for Caroline Wilson, a reporter at Herald Towers, therapy comes in the form of a leash, a pair of Doodles, and the open road. Caroline has been using the service ‘Borrow my Doggy’, a platform that bridges the gap between dog owners and local sitters or walkers, transforming the lives of humans and dogs alike.

A Fear Overcome, A Friendship Blossomed

Caroline’s fear of dogs was born out of negative encounters during her childhood. Yet, a glimmer of positivity existed in the form of her grandfather’s Labrador, Rusty. Despite a feline-dominated upbringing, Caroline was enamored by the idea of a canine companion. She found solace in ‘Borrow my Doggy’, and every Friday, she walks Rosie and Jess, two delightful ‘Doodles’. The experience has not only helped her overcome her fear but also opened her eyes to the joy and companionship that dogs bring.

Game-Changing Platform

‘Borrow my Doggy’ is a game-changer in the realm of pet services. The platform was founded in 2012 by Rikke Rosenlund and has since amassed a whopping 1 million members across 99 UK postcodes. For a modest annual fee of £12.99, members gain access to an insurance policy, a 24/7 vet line, and most importantly, the opportunity to interact with a variety of dogs. It’s a win-win situation for all parties involved: it provides exercise and social interaction for the dogs, saves money for the owners, and offers a unique form of therapy for the walkers.

A Future Dog Owner

Charlie Irvine, the proud owner of Rosie and Jess, has been using ‘Borrow my Doggy’ for nearly a decade. He believes it serves as a great litmus test for individuals contemplating dog ownership. As for Caroline, she acknowledges that spending time with Rosie and Jess has profoundly impacted her life. While she isn’t quite ready to take the leap just yet, the idea of having a pet of her own no longer seems far-fetched. Indeed, the transformative power of ‘Borrow my Doggy’ extends beyond mere dog walking, forging connections and changing lives.