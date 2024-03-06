Borris-in-Ossory Mourns: Elizabeth 'Lily' Sheeran's Legacy Celebrated in Heartfelt Tributes

Elizabeth (Lily) Sheeran (nee Dunphy), a cherished member of the Borris-in-Ossory community, passed away peacefully on March 5th, leaving behind a legacy of community involvement and cherished memories. Lily's death, in her 95th year, was announced with profound sadness, as she was surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son-in-law Abe, and granddaughter Louise, Lily's life was a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community and the void they leave behind.

Community Pillar and Family Matriarch

Lily's roles within her community, especially with the ICA, and her position as the local area notes correspondent for the Leinster Express, highlighted her commitment to Borris-in-Ossory. Her family, including her daughter Helen, sons Edmund, Frank, and Canice, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, remember her as a loving matriarch. Tributes on RIP.ie, such as one from John & Margaret Bourke, celebrate her as "a terrific conversationalist and very knowledgeable lady." These testimonials underscore the respect and affection the community held for her.

Final Farewell and Lasting Memories

Lily's remains reposed at her residence on Main Street, with the community coming together for prayers and Rosary. Her funeral, a significant event for the town, saw her final journey from her home to St Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, for the Requiem Mass, which was live-streamed, allowing those unable to attend in person to pay their respects. The burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery marked the physical goodbye to a woman whose influence will long be remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations were requested for Laois Hospice, demonstrating the family's and community's commitment to causes dear to Lily's heart.

A Legacy of Love and Community Service

Lily Sheeran's life was rich with personal achievements, family love, and community service. As Borris-in-Ossory mourns her loss, the collective memory of her contributions and the personal stories shared by those who knew her best will serve as a lasting tribute to her spirit. While her physical presence will be missed, the impact of her work, the love she shared with her family, and the memories created with friends and neighbors will continue to inspire and comfort the community she cherished so deeply.