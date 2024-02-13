Boots Flash Sale: Get Olay's Ultimate Eye Cream for Just £10!

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Boots has announced a flash sale discount on Olay's Ultimate Eye Cream for Dark Circles, Wrinkles and Puffiness. Originally priced at £24.99, the cream is now available for a steal at £10.

A cult favorite at a bargain price

Customers have long praised the Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream for its ability to reduce wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness. With an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5, it's clear that this product has a dedicated fan base. Reviews highlight its effectiveness in covering dark circles and improving skin tone, with many users noting its moisturizing and brightening effects on the under-eye area.

Patience is key

While some users have noted that results may not be instantaneous, the overall consensus is that this cream is worth the wait. As one reviewer put it, "It took a few weeks to see a difference, but my dark circles are definitely less noticeable now."

Don't miss out on Boots' £10 Tuesday

The discount on Olay's Ultimate Eye Cream is part of Boots' £10 Tuesday offer, which includes over 40 reduced skincare and makeup products. Another popular item in the sale is the Ted Baker Handbag Heroes Gift Set, which is now priced at £10.

So if you're in the market for some new skincare products, be sure to check out Boots' flash sale. But act fast - these deals are only available for a limited time!

Note: Prices and availability may vary.