Boone Hall Farms Launches Willie's Roadside Market with Fresh Strawberries and Local Vendors

Mount Pleasant, S.C., is abuzz with the much-anticipated opening of Willie's Roadside Market at Boone Hall Farms, set to welcome visitors starting this Saturday. In a vibrant celebration of local agriculture and community, the market will showcase Boone Hall Farms' fresh-picked strawberries, marking the start of the 2024 season. While U-Pick strawberries will not be available on the opening day, the event promises an array of food vendors, entertainment, and fresh produce to delight attendees of all ages.

Seasonal Celebration and Local Flavors

As doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2434 N. Hwy 17, visitors can look forward to a curated selection of food vendors that highlight the region's culinary diversity. Among them, Mellow Coffee Truck, T&T Kettle Corn, Lowcountry Caviar with Boiled Peanuts and Lemonade, and King of Pops stand ready to serve their signature treats. For those bringing little ones, a balloon artist will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering entertainment for children and adults alike. Additionally, Palmetto Tide Shrimp and Company, along with various fresh produce vendors, will contribute to the market's vibrant atmosphere, ensuring there's something for everyone.

A Gathering Place for the Community

Willie's Roadside Market isn't just about good food and fun; it's a testament to Boone Hall Farms' commitment to fostering community connections and supporting local businesses. By integrating local vendors and artisans, the market serves as a platform for small businesses to showcase their products, engaging with the community in a meaningful way. This initiative not only enriches the local economy but also strengthens the bonds between residents and the agricultural heritage of Mount Pleasant.

Following the opening event, Willie's Roadside Market will continue to operate every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering a steady venue for local commerce and social interaction. While the date for U-Pick strawberries remains to be announced, anticipation for this and other seasonal offerings keeps the community eager for what's to come. Boone Hall Farms and its partners are committed to providing a safe, enjoyable, and enriching experience for all visitors, promising a year filled with delightful moments and fresh, local produce.