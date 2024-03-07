Boney Kapoor Reveals Childhood Games with Anil Kapoor at 'Maidaan' Trailer Launch

During the vibrant trailer launch of 'Maidaan' at a Mumbai multiplex, renowned producer Boney Kapoor took a nostalgic trip back to his and brother Anil Kapoor's childhood days. Kapoor shared a heartwarming anecdote about their inventive football games, using slippers as goalposts, in the humble confines of their one-room house in Tilak Nagar. This glimpse into their past, not only shed light on their deep-rooted love for football but also set a poignant backdrop for the upcoming film which celebrates the sport amidst cricket's dominance post-1983 World Cup victory.

Advertisment

From Slippers to Silver Screen: The Journey of Two Brothers

In an intimate revelation, Boney Kapoor recounted the days of yore when resources were scant but imaginations ran wild. "Mujhe yaad hai jab hum log Tilak Nagar mein rehte the, jitne humaare dost the, unke paas na chappal hoti thi na joote hote the. We used to stay in a 1 room house, that's where the journey began," he reminisced. This tale of humble beginnings and brotherly bonding over football games with makeshift goalposts fashioned from their slippers offers a glimpse into the resilience and creativity that would eventually lead them to cinematic success.

'Maidaan': A Tribute to the Unsung Heroes of Indian Football

Advertisment

Set against the backdrop of India's golden era in football, 'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is a biographical drama that highlights the untold stories of football heroes who brought glory to the nation. Kapoor's walk down memory lane not only served as a personal tribute to his and Anil's love for the game but also underscored the film's homage to the sport's legacy in India.

Laughter and Nostalgia: A Trailer Launch to Remember

The trailer launch was not just a promotional event but a celebration of memories, shared dreams, and the enduring spirit of football. Boney Kapoor's candid recollections brought laughter and warmth, setting an emotional tone for the eagerly anticipated release of 'Maidaan'. "Laapataa Ladies aapne suna hai? With us, it was a case of Laapataa Writer. Their hair turned grey while writing the film," Kapoor joked, highlighting the challenges and joys of bringing the ambitious project to fruition.

As 'Maidaan' prepares to make its mark, Boney Kapoor's stories of past and present converge, offering a unique lens through which to view the film. The Kapoors' journey from playing football in the streets of Mumbai to capturing the essence of the sport on the silver screen encapsulates the dreams and aspirations of countless Indians. It's a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and the unbreakable bonds of family. As audiences await the film's release, they're reminded of the simple joys that shape our lives and the unexpected paths they can lead us on.