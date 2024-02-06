Boker and Les George Collaborate for Limited-Edition Boker Plus Collection 2024 Knife

The German knifemaking brand Boker, in collaboration with renowned designer Les George, has unveiled a limited-edition knife as part of the Boker Plus Collection for 2024. This exclusive knife is limited to just 500 examples worldwide, emphasizing its exclusivity and collectibility.

Design and Construction

The knife boasts a simple, ergonomic silhouette that allows the upscale materials used in its construction to shine. The design features a drop point blade crafted from MagnaCut super steel, recognized for its exceptional edge retention and corrosion resistance, anodized blue titanium hardware which gives it a unique and attractive look, a titanium frame lock and pocket clip for secure handling and carry.

Distinctive Handle

One of the most striking features of this knife is its distinctive handle. It combines 'Black Dunes' carbon fiber, characterized by a unique wavy pattern, and 'Space Coral' carbon fiber, which has a rough, mineral-like appearance. This combination creates a harmonious dissonance that invites closer inspection and offers a tactile experience unlike any other.

The Prestige of Designer Les George

Les George, the designer behind this masterpiece, has successfully brought his distinctive style to the Boker Plus Collection. The knife is not just a tool but a representation of George's design philosophy, offering a blend of quality materials and craftsmanship. The Boker Plus Collection 2024 knife is available for purchase at $499 each, a price that reflects its prestige and the quality of materials used.