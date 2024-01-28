Bobby Berk's Guide: How to Begin Your Home Renovation

Renowned home design expert and star of 'Queer Eye', Bobby Berk, has shared some invaluable advice for those on the verge of diving into home or room renovation projects but are unsure of where to begin. Berk, known for his transformative renditions of drab spaces into stylish, functional havens, proposes an approach that can help make the process less daunting and more structured.

Anchor with The Bigger Elements

Berk’s suggestion for the uncertain renovator is to start with the larger elements of a room, such as furniture and rugs. He calls these the 'anchors' of a room's design, as they form the backbone of the layout and dictate the spatial arrangement. They are the key pieces that establish the foundational framework of the space, setting the tone for its aesthetic and functional design.

Layering in the Smaller Details

Once the larger, more impactful items are in place, Berk advises layering in the smaller, finishing touches. These can include accessories, artwork, lighting fixtures, and other decor items that add personality and character to the room. This sequential approach ensures that the overall arrangement is coherent and balanced, with the smaller elements complementing and enhancing the anchors, rather than clashing or competing with them.

Tackling the Overwhelming Task of Design

The prospect of designing a space from scratch can be overwhelming. However, Berk’s structured approach provides a roadmap to navigate this potentially intimidating task. It encourages making deliberate, considered choices, starting with the larger, more impactful items and gradually incorporating the smaller details. This method ensures that the overall layout, arrangement, and feel of the room are dictated by its key elements, with each subsequent layer adding depth, complexity, and personal touch to the design.