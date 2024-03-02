Bluestone's Blue Lagoon Reopens for Pembrokeshire Locals, Boosting Mental Health Funds

Pembrokeshire residents recently celebrated the reopening of the Blue Lagoon at Bluestone National Park Resort, not just for the joy of diving back into its waters, but for a cause close to many hearts. The first of its kind since the COVID-19 lockdown, this fundraising event managed to raise thousands for the local mental health charity, Get The Boys A Lift (GTBAL), marking a significant moment for community engagement and charitable efforts in the region.

Community Reconnects at Blue Lagoon

Nearly 600 locals gathered at the waterpark for an evening of fun, the first in a series of community events aimed at raising funds for Pembrokeshire charities. The event not only provided exclusive access to the Blue Lagoon's facilities but also raised around £6,000, with 75% of the proceeds benefiting GTBAL, and the remaining 25% supporting the Bluestone Foundation. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to fostering community spirit and supporting local causes through the reopening of the community fund.

Renewed Focus on Local Support

Since its inception, the Bluestone Foundation has contributed approximately £333,000 towards various initiatives designed to 'help people, help themselves', focusing on economic, social, and environmental projects. The success of the GTBAL event has revitalized the foundation's efforts, encouraging more local charities and not-for-profit organizations to apply for funding. The partnership with Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) ensures a fair and transparent process for awarding these funds, leveraging PAVS' expertise in fund management and third sector support.

Looking Ahead: Continued Community Engagement

The next community event at the Blue Lagoon is scheduled for May 28th, with proceeds going to the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest, showcasing Bluestone's ongoing commitment to local causes. This collaboration between Bluestone and PAVS paves the way for more impactful grassroots projects, addressing the vital need for local funding opportunities. With an eye to the future, both organizations express excitement about the potential projects that will emerge, underlining the importance of community-led initiatives in Pembrokeshire's social and environmental landscape.

As Bluestone's Blue Lagoon reopens its doors to the community, it's clear that the ripple effect of these events extends far beyond a day of aquatic enjoyment. It signifies a meaningful leap towards healing, support, and solidarity among Pembrokeshire's residents, promising a wave of positive change in the region.