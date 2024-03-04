Blue Mountain Humane Society's 10th 5K Dog Jog: Fitness, Fun, and Fundraising in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) is gearing up for its 10th annual 5K Dog Jog on May 19, promising a blend of fitness, fun, and philanthropy along the scenic Mill Creek. This year, the event introduces a novel community-driven fundraising initiative, enabling participants to leverage their personal networks to support the BMHS's mission.

Embracing Community-Driven Fundraising

This year's Dog Jog is not just about the run; it's about making a difference. Participants are encouraged to set up personal fundraising pages, reaching out to friends, family, and colleagues to gather support. This approach not only amplifies the fundraising potential but also deepens the community's engagement with BMHS's cause. Sharing personal stories and the significance of BMHS in their lives, participants can create a more profound impact, fostering a sense of shared purpose and achievement.

Event Details and Registration

The Dog Jog is slated to start at 9 a.m. from the Walla Walla Community College Athletic Field parking lot, offering participants a picturesque route along Mill Creek. In addition to promoting fitness and fundraising, the event will feature adoptable dogs and provide attendees with valuable training resources. Registration is set at $35, including a T-shirt, or $25 without. Participants are encouraged to sign up online, ensuring their spot in this much-anticipated community event.

Impact and Participation

By introducing the community-driven fundraising model, BMHS aims to harness the power of individual initiative and personal networks. This strategy not only boosts the fundraising efforts but also increases awareness about the society's work and the animals it supports. The Dog Jog, in its 10th year, stands as a testament to the enduring bond between humans and their furry companions, celebrating this connection through a day of activity, community, and support for a worthy cause.

As the date approaches, excitement builds within the Walla Walla community and beyond. This year's Dog Jog is more than a race; it's an opportunity to come together, make a difference, and celebrate the joy pets bring into our lives. The impact of this event will resonate far beyond the finish line, contributing significantly to the BMHS's ongoing efforts to care for and protect animals in need.