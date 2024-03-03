Bloomington Community Rallies with 'Stampede Run' to Save Beloved Zoo Carousel

Hundreds gathered at Miller Park in Bloomington, embarking on a spirited 'Stampede Run' to raise crucial funds for the Miller Park Zoo carousel's restoration. The event successfully pooled over $15,000 towards the hefty $150,000 repair bill. With a vibrant history and cherished memories at stake, this endeavor marks a pivotal moment for the community and the carousel's future.

Community Engagement and Fundraising Efforts

The 'Stampede Run' not only illustrated the community's dedication but also served as a unique fundraising venture. Initiating with a lively kid's run within the zoo premises, the event expanded into a competitive 5K run and a leisurely 3K walk around the scenic park. Participants of all ages showcased their support, culminating in a triumphant first finisher barely 18 minutes post-start. This collective effort underscores a profound communal spirit, aiming to preserve a slice of local heritage.

Historical Significance and Restoration Plans

The Miller Park Zoo carousel, a cornerstone of local tradition and nostalgia, faces a critical juncture. Development Director Paula Pratt highlighted the carousel's enduring legacy, emphasizing its significance to generations of Bloomington residents. Unlike traditional wooden carousels, this aluminum-crafted merry-go-round presents a unique restoration challenge. Scheduled for refurbishment in May, the project entails meticulous stripping and repainting of its animal figures, promising a revitalized and stunning attraction post-restoration, expectedly taking six to eight months.

Community's Anticipation and Support

Beyond the financial contributions, the 'Stampede Run' galvanized community spirit and anticipation for the carousel's return. Pratt's enthusiasm mirrors the broader community's sentiment, eagerly awaiting the carousel's transformation. This project not only aims to restore a beloved landmark but also to reinforce community bonds and create enduring memories for future generations.

As the Miller Park Zoo carousel embarks on its journey of restoration, the collective effort and support of the Bloomington community stand as a testament to the power of unity in preserving shared heritage. The anticipation builds as residents look forward to once again enjoying the carousel, not just as an amusement but as a symbol of communal love and nostalgia.