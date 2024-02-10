Blooming Leaders: Cicely L. Tyson Community School Elects New Student Council

In a week-long campaign that brimmed with promise and potential, the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts witnessed its students vying for leadership roles in the Student Government Association (SGA). The electrifying atmosphere reached its crescendo as the results were announced in the school auditorium. With a mixture of anticipation and excitement, the student body warmly welcomed their new council members.

The Race Begins

The elections kicked off with a flurry of activity, as students from various grades prepared their campaigns. Six honor roll students, in particular, stood out with their compelling visions and dedication to serving their peers. These young leaders-in-the-making presented their unique ideas and plans to the student body, hoping to secure their votes.

Makayah Gaskins, a charismatic and responsible 11th-grader, ran for the position of president. Her platform centered around enhancing communication between students and faculty, as well as promoting inclusivity and diversity within the school community.

Katelyn Bludson, an ambitious 10th-grader with a passion for the arts, campaigned to be the committee chairperson. She aimed to organize events that showcased the school's talent and fostered a stronger sense of community.

Mildred Solomon, a diligent 9th-grader, sought the role of secretary. With her exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail, she pledged to ensure the SGA's operations ran smoothly and efficiently.

Jazlyn Gordon, a financially-savvy 12th-grader, put herself forward for the treasurer position. She promised to manage the SGA's budget responsibly and transparently, allocating funds to initiatives that would benefit the school at large.

Francis Ulysse, a confident and outgoing 11th-grader, ran for vice president. He committed to supporting the president in her endeavors and acting as a liaison between the student body and the SGA.

Payton James, a meticulous and creative 10th-grader, aimed to become the historian. She planned to document the SGA's events and achievements, preserving the school's history for generations to come.

The Votes Are In

After an exhilarating week of campaigning, the students cast their votes in the school auditorium. The air was thick with anticipation as they awaited the results. When the votes were tallied, the winners were announced to thunderous applause and cheers.

Makayah Gaskins, Katelyn Bludson, Mildred Solomon, Jazlyn Gordon, Francis Ulysse, and Payton James emerged victorious, earning the respect and admiration of their peers. Their hard work and dedication had paid off, and they were now tasked with leading the student body and representing their interests.

A New Chapter Begins

With the elections concluded, the newly-elected SGA members eagerly look forward to their roles and responsibilities. Charlene Johnson, the club advisor, expressed her pride in the students' enthusiasm and commitment. She plans to meet with each member individually to discuss their duties and expectations.

As the Cicely L. Tyson Community School embarks on this new chapter, the student body eagerly anticipates the events and initiatives that the new SGA will bring. Under the leadership of these promising young individuals, the school is poised to reach new heights and create a lasting legacy of excellence.

The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts proudly congratulates its newly-elected Student Government Association members. With their diverse talents and unwavering dedication, they are destined to make a significant impact on the school community. As they embark on their leadership journey, they serve as a shining example of what it means to be a student leader.