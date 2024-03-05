Bloom and Grow: Alderwood Garden Club's Spring Plant Sale Supports Horticulture Scholarships

Mark your calendars for a green cause! The Alderwood Garden Club is set to host its much-anticipated annual spring plant sale on Saturday, April 27. This event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood, promises an array of perennials, shrubs, vegetable starts, and unique garden art. It's not just about adding beauty to your garden; it's an opportunity to support aspiring horticulturists through local scholarships.

What's On Offer?

The sale is a gardener's paradise, featuring a wide variety of plants that cater to both novice and experienced gardeners. From vibrant perennials that return year after year to hardy shrubs that form the backbone of a garden, there's something for everyone. Vegetable starts are also available, perfect for those looking to cultivate their own produce. Additionally, attendees can browse through an assortment of garden art, adding that special touch to their garden spaces. Club members and seasoned gardeners will be on hand to field questions, offering advice on plant care and landscape design.

Supporting Future Green Thumbs

More than just a plant sale, this event is a community effort to nurture the next generation of horticulturists. Proceeds from the day go towards funding scholarships for local students pursuing studies in horticulture and related fields. This initiative underscores the Alderwood Garden Club's commitment to education and the promotion of gardening as a sustainable practice. By participating, buyers not only enhance their gardens but also invest in the future of horticulture.

Why You Should Attend

Attending the Alderwood Garden Club's spring plant sale is a win-win. Shoppers get to select from a curated collection of plants and garden items, benefiting from the knowledge of experienced gardeners. More importantly, it's an opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause. Supporting local horticulture scholarships through your purchases helps ensure that the passion for gardening and the importance of sustainable practices are passed down to future generations. Plus, integrating plants into your environment is a step towards a healthier, greener world.

As spring awakens the urge to garden, the Alderwood Garden Club's plant sale offers the perfect occasion to fulfill that desire while supporting the community. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting to explore the world of horticulture, this event promises to have something to pique your interest. Beyond the immediate gratification of acquiring new plants, your participation plays a vital role in fostering educational opportunities in horticulture. So, let's dig in and help cultivate the future of gardening.