Bloom and Empower: AAUW's 30th Annual Garden Tour Aids STEM Education for Girls

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has officially launched ticket sales for its landmark 30th Annual Garden Tour, set to unfold on May 4. This year, the tour promises an immersive exploration of seven private gardens and one community garden in the Yuba City area, alongside a special reception at the historic McCampbell Mansion.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Generations Through Beauty

Set against the backdrop of spring's full bloom, the garden tour is more than a showcase of horticultural excellence; it is a fundraiser with a noble cause. Proceeds from the event are dedicated to supporting the AAUW Tech Trek summer science camp for 7th-grade girls at UC Davis, the STEM Career Conference for 8th-grade girls at Yuba College, and various scholarships aimed at empowering women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The inclusion of the Harkey House Inn in the tour, celebrating its 150th anniversary, adds a touch of historical significance to the event, bridging the past with the future of female empowerment.

A Gathering of Minds and Talents

Advertisment

Attendees of the garden tour are invited to the McCampbell Mansion for a drop-by reception, where they can enjoy light refreshments, interact with local artists, and learn about garden-fresh foods from Blue Zones. The mansion, characterized by its Victorian Italianate style, symbolizes the blend of cultural heritage and community spirit that the AAUW seeks to foster through its events. The gathering at the mansion is not just a break in the day but an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals passionate about supporting educational initiatives for young girls.

Joining Forces with the Community

With a call for sponsorships open until March 31, the AAUW encourages local businesses, especially those led by women, to support the garden tour. Sponsorship levels range from $50 to $500, allowing for a broad spectrum of community involvement. For those interested in participating in the tour or supporting the cause, tickets are now available online and will be sold at select local businesses starting March 10. Each ticket, priced at $25, not only grants access to the exquisite gardens but also contributes to a brighter future for young women in STEM.

As the garden gates open on May 4, attendees will not only witness the beauty of Yuba City's private gardens but also become part of a larger narrative of empowerment and educational advancement. Through the AAUW's dedication to fostering opportunities for women and girls in STEM, the garden tour exemplifies how community involvement and support can shape the leaders of tomorrow. As we stroll through the lush landscapes, we are reminded of the growth and potential within each young girl, ready to bloom into the STEM professionals of the future.