Blogger Tasha Files for Bankruptcy

In a series of events that resonate with the harsh realities of defamation lawsuits, Tasha, a popular blogger, has filed for bankruptcy following the hefty $4 million judgment she was ordered to pay to renowned music artist Cardi B. Despite her attempts to use bankruptcy as a means to evade the massive financial burden, the court ruled in favor of Cardi B, declaring Tasha still accountable for the judgment amount.

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Stark Disparity

Tasha's bankruptcy filing unearthed a distinct disparity between her assets and liabilities. Her assets, valued between $50,000 and $100,000, were significantly overshadowed by her liabilities that ranged from a staggering $1 million to $10 million. Amongst her listed assets were a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furnishings, electronics worth $500, and clothing valued at $2,500. Notably, the list also included two Louis Vuitton purses, a luxury brand commonly associated with wealth and status.

Unyielding, Cardi B contested Tasha's attempt to wipe out the $4 million judgment through her bankruptcy declaration. Cardi's attorney argued that Tasha had been given multiple opportunities to retract her false and defamatory statements, yet she opted against doing so. This refusal to rectify her actions eventually led to the substantial judgment against her.