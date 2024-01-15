Blind Date Events: The New Dating Trend Among Vietnamese Singles

In the vibrant cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, a novel trend is reshaping the dating landscape among young Vietnamese singles. They’re turning to blind date events, a refreshing alternative to dating apps and traditional family match-making, to potentially find their perfect match. Hosted by local cafes and pubs, these events foster connections between singles and strangers under moderated circumstances.

Seeking Connections Beyond Digital Platforms

Among the attendees of these events is 24-year-old Chi from Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District. An introvert by nature, Chi’s skepticism towards dating apps led her to seek different avenues to connect with potential partners. For individuals like Chi, these blind date events are emerging as a viable alternative to the digital dating world.

How Does It Work?

The blind date event process involves interested participants sending their personal information to the organizers. The organizers then match individuals based on shared interests and characteristics, creating an atmosphere conducive to sparking connections. The events are characterized by a variety of activities, from games and trivia to puzzles. Some events even involve participants wearing blindfolds to emphasize conversation over physical appearance, adding a unique twist to the dating dynamic.

A Growing Trend Among Young Individuals

These events are gaining traction, especially among young individuals aged 18-35. A notable trend is the increasing participation of women, indicating a shift in traditional dating practices and attitudes. As these events continue to rise in popularity, they are becoming a staple in the modern dating culture in Vietnam.

Psychological Perspective

Psychologist Dao Le Tam An comments on the trend, suggesting that this form of dating allows for direct interaction and trust-building, thus serving as an effective starting point for new relationships. An advises participants not to harbor excessive expectations but to approach these dates as opportunities to meet new people and potentially form friendships or romantic connections. Importantly, she emphasizes maintaining personal safety standards and boundaries during these interactions.