Black Love and Unity: The Enduring Legacy of Divine Nine Sororities and Fraternities at UNC

In the heart of the University of North Carolina, a narrative as rich as the institution itself unfolds, weaving tales of Black love, legacy, and unity through the corridors of history. Here, within the cherished ranks of the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities, members like Hala Ballard find a sense of belonging and purpose. Ballard, a senior and proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., stands as a testament to the enduring influence of these organizations, not just on campus but in the broader fabric of Black culture and community.

Roots of Unity and Love

The Divine Nine, a collective of historically Black Greek life organizations, have long been pillars of empowerment, education, and social activism within the African American community. Their history is not only a chronicle of service and excellence but also a vivid tapestry of love stories that have contributed to their legacy. Among the celebrated couples who shared this bond were Eslanda Goode and Paul Robeson, along with Sadie T.M. Alexander and Raymond Pace Alexander. Their partnerships underscore the intertwined nature of love, ambition, and activism that the Divine Nine embodies.

Further exemplifying this union of hearts and minds were Dr. Henry Arthur Callis and Myra Colson Callis, whose relationship mirrored the values upheld by these organizations. Such relationships showcase the profound connections formed within the Divine Nine, where members not only found life partners but also allies in their pursuit of social justice and community upliftment.

Innovating the Legacy of Love

In a modern twist on tradition, initiatives like the D9 Date dating app and various social media campaigns have emerged to celebrate and continue the legacy of Divine Nine love stories. These platforms not only honor the rich history of Black love within these organizations but also adapt to the changing landscape of how relationships are formed and fostered in the digital age. By embracing technology, the Divine Nine community ensures that the legacy of unity and companionship thrives, evolving with the times while staying rooted in its foundational values.

At the University of North Carolina, the Divine Nine organizations collaborate on initiatives that reflect their core values, such as a recent voter registration drive. These efforts highlight the collective power of these sororities and fraternities to effect change and foster community engagement, demonstrating the multifaceted impact of the Divine Nine beyond individual chapters or campuses.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Togetherness

Hala Ballard's journey with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., inspired by her aunts' active involvement, exemplifies the personal growth and communal bonds that membership in a Divine Nine organization fosters. As the treasurer of her chapter in spring 2022, Ballard has not only honed her leadership skills but also deepened her connection to a storied tradition of Black excellence and camaraderie. This sense of community, both on the UNC campus and beyond, underscores the pivotal role that the Divine Nine plays in the lives of its members.

The story of the Divine Nine at UNC is a microcosm of their broader impact on the African American community. Through initiatives that span educational, social, and political spheres, these organizations continue to uphold their values of service, leadership, and unity. The legacy of Black love, exemplified by iconic couples and nurtured through modern platforms, remains a central pillar of this enduring narrative.

As we reflect on the enduring legacy of the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities, it's clear that their impact extends far beyond the confines of campus life. Through a blend of tradition, innovation, and unwavering commitment to community and social justice, these organizations cultivate leaders, foster lifelong relationships, and continue to inspire the next generation. The Divine Nine's story is one of empowerment, unity, and love—a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the Black community.