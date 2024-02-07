Black Lingerie Emerges as UK's Favourite: A YouGov Survey

A recent YouGov survey commissioned by lingerie specialists Boux Avenue has unveiled a fascination with black lingerie among UK adults aged 18-45. The survey, which sought out the UK's preferred color for lingerie, found that 31% of respondents favored black, crowning it the most alluring choice and surpassing red's popularity.

Advertisment

Black Lingerie: A Sold Set Every Two Minutes

The trend is not only reflected in individual preferences but is also mirrored in the market. Boux Avenue reports a high sales rate for black lingerie, with a set being purchased every two minutes. This figure demonstrates the vast demand for black lingerie among UK consumers, attesting to the color's reign in the lingerie market.

An Uptick in Searches for Black Lingerie

Advertisment

Search behaviour aligns with the survey's results. A 10% increase in searches for black lingerie has been recorded in the past week alone. This upsurge suggests a growing interest in black lingerie across the UK, indicating that the color's appeal extends beyond the respondents of the YouGov survey.

Curated Selection of Black Lingerie Sets

For those captivated by the allure of black lingerie, a curated selection of the sexiest sets is readily available. This collection features a range of fabrics, including silk, lace, mesh, and sheer, catering to different preferences. The selection spans both luxury and high street brands, aiming to simplify the shopping experience for those seeking black lingerie.