Black History Month Leadership Forum: A Confluence of Influential Black Leaders in Palm Beach County

The leadership of Palm Beach County is set to convene in Wellington for the second annual Black History Month Leadership Forum on Wednesday, February 7. The forum, scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be held at the Wellington Community Center, marking a significant gathering of influential Black leaders from diverse communities within the county.

Forum: A Platform for Dialogue and Engagement

The Leadership Forum is not just an event; it is an opportunity that aims to foster dialogue and facilitate community engagement on issues of importance. The evening promises to be an enriching experience with discussions that are expected to inspire change and promote the spirit of unity.

Spotlight: Marcia Andrews and Paulette Edwards

Among the attendees of the forum are two highly respected figures, Marcia Andrews and Paulette Edwards. Their presence not only adds prestige to the event but also provides an opportunity for the community to interact with, learn from, and be inspired by their experiences and perspectives.

Celebrating Black History Month

The forum, held in honor of Black History Month, is more than just a celebration of history. It represents an effort to build a stronger future by enabling networking among leaders and community members and promoting the exchange of ideas that can lead to positive action.