Bizarre Substitutions in UK Supermarkets: Mushrooms for Tampons, Pizza for Peaches

Online supermarket shopping can sometimes yield unexpected surprises, as found in a recent survey by consumer group Which?. Over a third of shoppers (34%) received at least one substitution in their grocery delivery, with some of the replacements being downright bizarre. Among the most peculiar swaps reported were mushrooms in place of tampons, a frozen pizza substituted for tinned peaches, and cream crackers instead of Christmas crackers, illuminating the unpredictability of online shopping experiences across the UK.

Unpredictable Swaps and Shopper Bemusement

Asda emerged as the top supermarket for substitutions, with 56% of its customers reporting at least one swap in their last order. The range of substitutions varied widely across different supermarkets, with Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, Iceland, and Ocado also seeing notable instances of peculiar replacements. Among the oddities, a shopper expecting washing powder received 10 cans of beer, while another looking forward to cheese and onion crisps was surprised to find onions. These instances spotlight the sometimes humorous, yet often inconvenient, side of online grocery shopping.

Impact on Shoppers with Dietary Requirements

The survey's findings also highlighted a serious side to the issue of substitutions, especially for shoppers with specific dietary needs. Instances were reported where lactose-free cheese was swapped with regular cheese and vegetarian meals were replaced with meat-containing alternatives, posing potential health risks for individuals with allergies or dietary restrictions. Which? emphasized the rights of consumers to reject unsuitable substitutions at the point of delivery and encouraged the use of online tools for easier refund processes for those left with unwanted items.

Consumer Rights and Recommendations

Which? Retail Editor, Ele Clark, commented on the findings, noting that while well-chosen substitutions can be helpful, the survey revealed a trend of inappropriate and bizarre replacements. The consumer group urged shoppers to exercise their right to reject substitutions upon delivery or to opt out of receiving them altogether. For those who end up with unwanted items after the delivery has departed, contacting the supermarket for a refund was recommended as the best course of action.

As supermarkets continue to navigate the complexities of online grocery deliveries, the survey sheds light on the unpredictable nature of substitutions and the importance of considering customer preferences and dietary needs. With the advice from Which?, shoppers now have clearer pathways to address any dissatisfaction, ensuring that their online shopping experience aligns more closely with their expectations and requirements.