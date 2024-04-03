Bipasha Basu Captures Daughter Devi's Adorable Cleaning Efforts: Mini Me Moment Goes Viral

Bipasha Basu's recent Instagram post has everyone talking, as it features her daughter, Devi, engaging in an endearing cleaning spree. Displaying an uncanny resemblance in both appearance and behavior, Devi has been dubbed 'Mini Me' by her delighted mother. This snippet of their daily life not only highlights the strong bond between the mother-daughter duo but also showcases the values Basu is imparting to her little one.

Cherished Moments and Parental Pride

On April 2, Bipasha Basu shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram stories, capturing her daughter's earnest attempt at cleaning a speck of dust from the floor. The video, accompanied by a caption emphasizing cleanliness and godliness, drew widespread admiration from her followers. Basu, known for her roles in Bollywood hits like 'Dhoom 2' and 'Goal', has taken a step back from the limelight to focus on her family, especially since welcoming Devi into the world with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in November 2022.

More Than Just Cute Videos

Apart from the recent cleaning video, Basu has also shared glimpses into her parenting journey, including a video where Devi tries to spell her name during a yoga session. These posts are more than just cute updates; they offer a glimpse into Basu's approach to motherhood, focusing on learning and growth. Despite facing early health challenges, Devi's resilience and the support from her parents have been a source of inspiration and strength for the family.

Life Beyond the Camera

While Bipasha Basu has taken a hiatus from acting, her husband, Karan Singh Grover, continues to make strides in the entertainment industry. However, for Basu, her current role as a mother seems to be her most cherished. Through her social media, Basu shares not just the joys and milestones of Devi's growth but also the realities and challenges of parenting, resonating with many of her followers. This blend of personal and profound moments has endeared Basu even more to her audience, showcasing a different facet of her life away from the camera.