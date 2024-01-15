en English
Lifestyle

Binky Felstead Speaks on Future Family Plans and Life Beyond ‘Made in Chelsea’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Binky Felstead Speaks on Future Family Plans and Life Beyond ‘Made in Chelsea’

Former ‘Made in Chelsea’ reality TV star, Binky Felstead, revealed in an exclusive interview her hopes for the future expansion of her family. Currently a devoted mother of three, Felstead expressed her openness to the idea of having another child, but not immediately, indicating a preference for waiting a few more years.

Family Bonds and Future Plans

Celebrated for her role in the reality series ‘Made in Chelsea,’ Felstead’s life now revolves around her family and her love for animals, a stark contrast to her former party-centric lifestyle in Chelsea. She is a mother to India, 6, Wolfie, 2, and Wilder, who was born in April of the previous year. Her joy, she says, stems from watching the bond between her children grow. Felstead’s desire is for her children to be close and supportive of each other throughout their lives.

From Chelsea Party-Goer to Devoted Mother

Reflecting on her journey, Felstead acknowledged her transformation from a reality TV star and party-goer in Chelsea to a devoted mother. She got married to Max Fredrik Darnton in 2021, a union marked by a ceremony in Chelsea and a subsequent celebration in Corfu. Despite the emotional struggles associated with pregnancy, Felstead finds motherhood rewarding and expressed interest in potentially welcoming one more child into her family in the future.

One in a Billion Campaign

Beyond her family life, Felstead is currently involved in a campaign with Royal Canin, dubbed One in a Billion. The initiative is designed to offer support to new puppy owners by providing reliable advice to help them navigate the challenges associated with pet ownership. As a self-confessed animal lover, Felstead is enthusiastic about sharing her insights and advice with other pet owners as part of this campaign.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

