Bingo Night at Winston Prouty Center: Fun Fundraiser Supports Child, Family Development

On Friday, March 8, the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development in Brattleboro will host a Bingo Night, turning a classic game into a pivotal fundraiser for child and family services. Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive, this event invites the community to have fun while supporting a crucial cause. With doors opening at 5 p.m., participants can secure their entry for a $25 fee, which grants them cards for each round of the game, with additional sets available for $5.

Exciting Games and Prizes Await

Attendees will be treated to an array of bingo variations such as 4 corners, Crazy T, postage stamps, picnic table, and cover-all. Beyond the thrill of the game, players stand a chance to win a slice of the $400 in cash prizes or gift cards to local businesses, enhancing the local community spirit. A cash bar, light dinner options, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle round off the evening, promising not just games but a full-on entertainment experience.

Community Support Through Sponsorship

Local businesses including Brattleboro Portable Storage, Studio 20 Hair Design, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, Brattleboro Savings & Loan/Park Place Financial Advisors, and Backroads Granola have stepped forward as sponsors. Their backing not only highlights the event but also underscores the strong community support for the Winston Prouty Center's mission. This collaborative spirit is a testament to the shared commitment to nurturing the success of children and families in the area.

Impact on Child and Family Development

The funds raised from Bingo Night will directly support the Winston Prouty Center's inclusive educational programs and family support services. These initiatives are designed to foster the holistic development of children and offer vital resources to families, ensuring a brighter future for the community. With tickets available at www.winstonprouty.org, the center encourages broad participation to make a tangible difference in the lives of many.

As the Bingo Night approaches, it represents more than just an evening of fun; it embodies a collective effort to champion the cause of child and family development in Brattleboro. Through the generosity of participants and sponsors, the Winston Prouty Center can continue its invaluable work, making every bingo call a call to action for community growth and well-being.