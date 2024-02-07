Bill Jack Returns to Morgan County with Insightful Presentation

Bill Jack, a distinguished speaker known for his engaging sessions with the Worldview Academy, is making his much-anticipated return to Morgan County. He will be delivering a compelling presentation titled 'Tearing Up the Tracks Leading to Destruction.' This insightful talk aims to shed light on the profound impact language can have on ideas and the consequential implications they bear, which can be both constructive and destructive.

Empowering Listeners

Jack's primary objective is to empower his listeners. He plans to achieve this by sharing four pivotal questions designed to debunk erroneous thinking and promote a mindset that aligns with divine principles. His dynamic speaking style appeals to a broad audience, including high school, college students, and adults.

The Event and its Sponsors

The presentation is scheduled to take place at the Carroll Community Center in Brush, at 418 Edison, from 6:30-8 p.m. The Northeast Colorado Creation Group, a non-denominational ministry keen on providing alternatives to evolutionary theory, sponsors this free public event. Alongside Jack's talk, the organization also hosts free monthly meetings featuring distinguished speakers from across the nation. Attendees can look forward to a freewill offering, and refreshments will also be served during the event.

Upcoming Fundraiser

In other news, the Hoyt Community Center is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, a Chili & Soup Supper, Bake Sale & Bazaar. This significant event is scheduled for February 25, with an alternate date of March 3 in case of inclement weather. The fundraiser is a key event in the center's 2024 activities calendar and will feature a series of door prizes.